The Haruzora “Spring Sky” Frappuccino changes colour and flavour but we find out if it changes our taste buds.

On 12 March, Starbucks unveiled a new limited-edition drink called the Haruzora Milk Coffee Frappuccino. This much-hyped beverage is one of the chain’s most innovative as it lets you enjoy two different colourways and flavour profiles in a single cup — by breaking a hidden strawberry ball inside the drink, you can change its taste, and colour, mid-sip, which is a first for Starbucks.

▼ Haruzora translates as “Spring Sky“

The base of the Haruzora Milk Coffee Frappuccino, which is priced at 750 yen (US$5.07) for dine-in, is a blend of milk and coffee, with milk pudding interspersed throughout, and a fluffy milk mousse topping, which initially, provides a smooth and mellow milk coffee flavour.

The star ingredient, though, is the mysterious new “strawberry ball” hidden inside the drink. When broken with your spoon or straw, this ball cracks open to releases a sweet-and-sour strawberry sauce, magically transforming the taste into a fruity milk coffee.

▼ This is the first time Starbucks has introduced such an interactive feature in their Frappuccinos.

Drinking the beverage without breaking the ball delivers a rich and creamy milk coffee flavour, perfect for the lingering chill of early spring. The milk pudding complements the coffee beautifully, and the milk mousse on top is lighter than whipped cream, giving it a refreshing aftertaste.

▼ However, the magic happens when you break open the strawberry ball.

Although it can be a bit tricky to break the ball, once it’s open it oozes strawberry sauce out into the drink, blending with the milk coffee to create a balanced mix of tangy sweetness. The ball-breaking transforms the drink entirely, taking it from a milky coffee to a fruity coffee blend.

▼ If not fully crushed, remnants of the ball may settle at the bottom of the cup, but even then they add a tasty accent to the beverage.

The drink definitely serves up a lot of visual excitement, because although it starts out simple at first, the transformation introduces vibrant pink hues into the mix that that elicit joyous springtime vibes. The clever concept reflects Starbucks’ dedication to both taste and aesthetics, and if you’re hungry for a bite, it pairs well with Starbucks’ other spring-themed offerings, like the Prosciutto & Mozzarella Cheese Salad Wrap (530 yen).

The Haruzora Milk Coffee Frappuccino is available nationwide until 8 April, but only while stocks last. It’s a drink that’s not only delicious but also fun and interactive — a perfect way to welcome spring!

