A Tokyo exclusive that can now be enjoyed nationwide.

Spring is an exciting time for Starbucks fans in Japan, with the coffeehouse chain heralding in the warmer months with their long-awaited annual sakura Frappuccinos.

After the sakura drinks have bloomed and gone, the party continues, and this year they’ll be following up on their hanami cherry blossom releases with the Butterscotch Coffee Jelly Frappuccino.

The new beverage takes its flavour profile from the popular Butterscotch Latte, which is sold only at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo.

The star of the show here is the butterscotch sauce, which combines rich butter and sweet caramel for an aromatic bittersweetness. Complementing the butterscotch is a milk base and original coffee jelly pieces, which add a fun textural highlight to the dessert-like beverage.

Joining the new Frappuccino will be the aforementioned Butterscotch Latte. Previously only available at Tokyo’s Reserve Roastery, the drink can now be enjoyed by customers nationwide. The hot beverage combines steamed milk and fresh espresso with butterscotch sauce.

As well as releasing a new Frappuccino and Latte, Starbucks will also be expanding the range of options for the milk used in their lattes, with almond milk and two kinds of oat milk joining their soy, non-fat, and low-fat milk varieties.

The Butterscotch Coffee Jelly Frappuccino will be sold in a Tall size only, from 13 March to 8 April, for 590 yen (US$5.38), while the Butterscotch Latte will be available in Short through to Venti sizes, from 13 March to 16 June, for 420-540 yen.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

