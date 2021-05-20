A celebration of traditional Japan, with some surprising new flavour combinations.

McDonald’s might be a global chain with branches around the world, but what you’ll find on the menu differs from country to country. Here in Japan, one of the unusual items you’ll find is the Teriyaki McBurger, a pork-patty burger filled with delicious teriyaki sauce, designed to appeal to local tastes by mimicking the same sweet soy sauce glaze used in traditional teriyaki dishes.

First launched in 1989, the Teriyaki McBurger has been a mainstay on menus around Japan, even as other burgers come and go. This year, however, the chain will be amping up the teriyaki offerings on the menu for a limited time, so that diners can enjoy their Teriyaki McBurger with an additional five products that celebrate the iconic Japanese flavour.

First up, we have the return of a few favourites, which previously appeared at McDonald’s for a limited time.

The Teriyaki Muffin (290 yen [US$2.66]), with its sausage patty slathered in teriyaki sauce, will be greeting customers on the morning menu (available until 10:30 a.m.).

From 10:30 a.m. onwards, customers will be able to feast their taste buds on the Oyako Teriyaki (390 yen), which adds teriyaki sauce to chicken and egg, the two main ingredients in oyakodon (literally “parent-child bowl”).

▼ The Oyako Teriyaki, which was available for a limited time in 2019, has a touch of ginger in the sauce, and a dash of sweet lemon in the mayo for freshness.

And what could be a more perfect pairing for a teriyaki burger than a serving of teriyaki fries?

▼ The Shaka Shaka Potato Teriyaki McBurger Flavour (from 180 yen for a small) will be available from 10:30 a.m.

What’s got everyone especially excited is the arrival of two never-before-seen teriyaki burgers, both priced at 390 yen, which will also be available on the post-breakfast menu for a limited time.

The Akakara Teriyaki (“Red Spice Teriyaki”) builds upon the original Teriyaki McBurger with a slice of spicy cheese, made with red chilli powder, and a spicy mayo sauce made with dashi fish stock and shichimi togarashi (seven-flavour chilli pepper).

▼ Shichimi togarashi, a popular chilli powder in Japan, gives the Teriyaki McBurger a spicy kick it’s never had before.

The Kurokosho Teriyaki (“Black Pepper Teriyaki”) also uses the original Teriyaki McBurger as its base, adding smoky bacon, spicy black pepper and garlic-rich mayo sauce for even more intense flavour.

All five items will be joining the regular Teriyaki McBurger on menus around Japan from 26 May. They’ll only be available for a limited time, though, so if you’d like a taste of Japan, Maccas style, be sure to get in quick, and you can wash it all down with a Milky “Taste of Mummy” milkshake while you’re there.

Source, images: McDonald’s Japan press release

