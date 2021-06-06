A huge screen, comfy sofas, and no noise complaints? A dream come true!

Have you ever wished you could be one of those rich people who have a movie theater in their own house? To watch a movie on a huge screen, from the comfort of your couch? Well, now there’s a theater in Japan for you.

Trendy Tokyo neighborhood Daikanyama has a new theater that just opened called Theater Guild Daikanyama, and it’s outfitted just like someone’s living room. It’s the world’s first ever “Silent Theater”, where guests guests will be allowed to choose whatever sofa or chair they like, don a pair of headphones, and enjoy watching films comfortably without worrying about noise complaints.

The room is stylishly but casually outfitted, designed to be comfortable like your own place. It’s got art on the walls, a terrarium corner full of plants, a bar-top counter, and a long table with ten chairs. In front of the main screen, which is a 4K LED screen that is 3 meters tall and 5 meters long (9.8 by 16.4 feet), are several different sofas and armchairs from all over the world, so you can pick your favorite spot and settle in for a good time.

And like a real Japanese home, wearing shoes inside the theater is not allowed, so you can really kick off your shoes and relax as if you were at home!

The real draw of this theater, though, is that the sound comes exclusively from headphones, completely eliminating the problem of sound pollution. As a result, this theater has no need for thick walls or soundproof doors. You could even watch a movie with the windows open, without fear of bothering the neighborhood!

Plus, since each guest will be wearing their own set of headphones, you can also adjust the volume to be as loud or as quiet as you like. Don’t like how loud movie theaters get? Or can’t have it loud enough? It’s up to you! Plus, you don’t have to worry about annoyingly loud people–the gigglers, the hecklers, and the whisperers–, and you don’t have to worry about disturbing others yourself, so it makes for a very comfortable and pleasant movie viewing experience.

This month, the theater is showing six different films: A Ghost Story, The Farewell, Exit Through the Gift Shop, Love Exposure (Ai no Mukidashi), Melancholic, and Ex Libris: The New York Public Library. You can check Theater Guild’s website for the schedule for each movie, and if none of those suit your fancy, they’re also taking recommendations from customers!

Each showing has a limit of 10 seats, which cost 2,500 yen (US$22.67) each, so you can bring a huge group of friends and have the ultimate movie night. Plus, Daikanyama also has a nice shopping area and some really nice eateries, like Starbucks’ bakery Princi, so you can make a whole day of it.

The Daikanyama theater is expected to be just the first of Theater Guild’s Silent Theaters. With any luck, over time there will be Silent Theaters scattered all across Tokyo, and maybe even Japan. They seem like they even have ambitions to branch out internationally, so who knows? You might see a Silent Theater near you some day!

Theater information:

Theater Guild Daikanyama / シアターギルド代官山

Tokyo-to Shibuya-ku Sarugakucho 11-6 San Rosé Daikanyama 1F

東京都渋谷区猿楽町11-6 サンローゼ代官山1F

Website

Source, images: PR Times

[ Read in Japanese ]