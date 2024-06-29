Never got a chance to see your favorite Ghibli anime in the theater? Here’s your chance to nab the poster and program.

As anyone who’s watched a Ghibli film can tell you, the studio’s animated works have so much beautiful artwork that it can feel like more than the screen can contain. Maybe that’s why in addition to being anime classics, Studio Ghibli’s movies all have iconic theater posters too.

In Japan, it’s customary for movie theaters to have gift shops in their lobbies selling merchandise, posters included, for the movies they’re currently playing. With Ghibli’s decades-long history of animated excellence, though, there are a lot of fans who never got to see their favorite title in the theater, so it’s awesome to hear that the entire Ghibli movie poster collection is being re-released!

The revival comes courtesy of Ghibli specialty shop chain Donguri Kyowakoku, which made the announcement through its official Twitter account. The wait won’t be long, either, with the poster for The Boy and the Heron arriving in stores on July 1, and the rest of the Ghibli filmography on July 3. In addition, the theatrical program booklets, featuring artwork and commentary, for all Ghibli films are being reprinted too, and go on sale the same day as the posters.

Donguri Kyowakoku isn’t always the cheapest place to get your anime merch fix, but the posters are rather reasonably priced at 1,320 yen (US$8.25) each, and the programs 1,100 yen (with the exception of the Boy and the Heron and Earwig and the Witch programs, which are only 820 yen).

One important thing to note, though, is that the posters and programs will only be available at select branches of the chain, as listed below.

● Tokyo Skytree Town Solamachi (Tokyo)

● Ikebukuro (Tokyo)

● Landmark Plaza (Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture)

● Lucua Osaka (Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture)

● Shinsaibashi (Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture)

● Sakae-koen (Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture)

● Nagoya Takashimaya Gate Tower Mall (Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture)

● Canal City Hakata (Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture)

● Sapporo Parco (Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefecture)

Donguri Kyowakoku is also limiting purchases of each poster and program to one per person, so if you and a friend both have the same favorite Ghibli anime, you’ll need to make your shopping run together.

