Easy-to-use item goes viral and sells out as everyone attests to its soy marinated egg perfection.

There are a tonne of products to be found at 100-yen chainstore Daiso, but when one of their new releases turns out to be especially great value for money, word about the product tends to spread like wildfire on social media, making it nearly impossible to find at a lot of their locations.

That’s been the case with Daiso’s “Seasoned Egg Maker“, which quickly become a viral sensation on social media recently. We travelled from store to store searching for the sought-after item, until we finally came across a newly stocked batch glistening on a rack at a neighbourhood Daiso in Tokyo.

▼ YEEEEESSSSSS !!!!!!

While we were there, we also found a cute egg timer, so when we returned home we had two things to help us make perfect soy-marinated eggs.

▼ Each item cost 100 yen (US$0.90) plus tax.

The first thing we had to do was cook the eggs, so we pulled the cute cat out of its packaging and gave it a quick wash before placing it in the pot with our eggs.

▼ How cute is this egg timer?

We brought the eggs to the boil, periodically checking the belly of the cat inside to assess their progress.

The cat’s indicator went from soft to medium, with its body becoming whiter by the minute…

Until the entire thing eventually became completely white, indicating our eggs were done – hard-boiled to purr-fection, as is required for soy marination.

▼ Such a cute product, and practical too!

Now it was time to move on to the next step, so we took out the Seasoned Egg Maker and read the instructions on the back of the pack.

The process was incredibly easy — simply pop the hard-boiled eggs into the main part of the container and pour over some store-bought mentsuyu (noodle broth base made with dashi, soy sauce, mirin and sugar) until it reaches the line marked inside.

The amount of mentsuyu you’ll need is only around 100 millilitres (3.4 ounces), which is less than what’s usually required when steeping these in a pot over the stove. Once the eggs and liquid are in the container, all you have to do is simply place the inner lid on top, cover with the outer lid and pop it in the fridge!

▼ After an hour in the refrigerator, it’s time to check the results.

▼ Wow — so glossy!

▼ And inside? Perfection!

These eggs will brighten up all sorts of dishes, but we decided to try them as they were, with a sprinkling of chopped green onions on top.

Biting into these was a revelation! We’d attempted to make soy marinated eggs on a number of occasions previously but we were never able to get the balance of flavours quite right. However, the seasoning on these was delightfully salty and slightly sweet, and the flavour shone through with each mouthful, just like the soy eggs you get at a restaurant.

We were incredibly impressed with this humble 100-yen store item, and immediately understood why it’s become so sell-out popular. It’s size is wonderfully compact so it doesn’t take up much room in your fridge, it’s easy to use and clean, it doesn’t require a lot of broth, and most importantly, the results are fantastic.

Add in the fact that the design submerges the eggs so well the entire surface on them soaks evenly in just one hour, and there’s no reason not to set out on a hunt to find one of these to call your own! They’re still in high demand, though, so you’ll probably want to try one of the bigger branches, like the largest Daiso in Japan, to improve your chances of finding them.

