It’s not just the alcohol that’s giving this beer a kick.

Along with soy sauce and dashi bonito stock, you can usually find a bottle of Tabasco in the kitchen of our reporter K. Masami, and like most Japanese fans of the fiery condiment, she uses it to add some kick to pizza and pasta. Recently, though, she was wondering what other foods she could use it on, and so she took a look at the official Tabasco Japan Instagram account.

Instead of a suggested dish to sprinkle a few drops into, though, she got a drink recommendation.

“Beer and tabasco?!?” Masami blurted out, and when that incantation didn’t tear apart the fabric of reality, she decided to give it a shot.

Aside from beer and tabasco, all you’ll also need are salt and a lime wedge, and the number of steps to make this beer cocktail isn’t any bigger than the number of ingredients. Start by adding dropping a pinch of salt into the glass, then add a teaspoon of Tabasco.

Next, crack open your beer (Masami went with the slightly luxurious Ebisu brand) and pour it in.

Finally, give the lime wedge a good squeeze to add some juice to the mixture.

And that’s it. Tabasco Japan doesn’t even mention any need to stir the drink in order to help the ingredients blend, though we suppose you could if you’re feeling fancy.

Masami’s beer had taken on a noticeable orange tint as the golden Ebisu merged with the crimson Tabasco, and she decided to just go ahead and toss the whole lime wedge into her mug too.

Not one for cautious test-sips, she took a bold gulp of the drink, and…

…yep, you can definitely taste the Tabasco! There was a stinging sensation as soon as the liquid splashed onto her taste buds, but it was an extremely peasant one. The natural bitterness of the beer smoothed out the harsher elements that sometime come with piquant seasonings, but didn’t come close to overwhelming the Tabasco, which was present throughout the drink’s entire flavor profile. The lime helped create a refreshing finish, but still allows for a little heat to remain dancing on the tip of the tongue, reminding you of the pleasures that await when you take your next sip.

▼ As a side note, Tabasco Japan’s recipe recommends a 500-mililiter (16.9-ounce) beer, but Masami used a standard-size 350-mililiter can instead, which may have contributed to stronger Tabasco and lime flavors.

Masami had honestly gone into this taste-test expecting it to be a novel idea, but less enjoyable than just drinking a beer as-is right out of the can. But it turns out that Tabasco Japan really is onto something here, and she just might start drinking her at-home beers like this all the time, as long as she doesn’t run out of hot sauce and limes.

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]