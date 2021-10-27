This beloved Nikko tourist attraction plans to let off 1,000 fireworks “in the hope the pandemic will end soon.”

Edo Wonderland in Nikko is a curious little spot in Tochigi Prefecture where you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d accidentally travelled back several centuries in time. The houses are built in the manner of 17th-century architecture, the cuisine on offer is the typical fare available in the Edo period, and the men who stroll the streets sport topknots.

It’s not uncommon to see ninja flit around the rooftops and the park also offers workshops, classes, and performances to round out the old-timey experience. Edo Wonderland has also been around for quite a while itself—October 30 will mark the park’s 35th anniversary. To celebrate this wonderful landmark and give back to the park’s many satisfied customers, Edo Wonderland will hold a number of special events throughout the night…starting with a fireworks display at 6:20 p.m.

▼ A stunning fireworks demonstration is on the cards.

The fireworks display, showcasing 1,000 bombastic fireworks after night falls, is one of the main events for the anniversary gala, titled An Autumn Night in Edo. This will occur concurrently with the Oiran Dochu Dance performance, where female performers in ornamental courtesan dress will demonstrate their unique brand of elegance and poise. The fireworks have a significance, too—the announcement claims that each of the 1,000 fireworks are being lit to pray for a swift end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A heart-pounding opportunity will arise after the dance and fireworks are concluded—the chance to gamble like a real Edo resident! During the evening hours, you can take part in a historical gambling den, placing wagers on odd or even numbers and testing your luck. This unique event will only run for an hour and a half, so get your bets in!

If gambling isn’t your forte then you can stroll around the many stalls set up throughout the park. Jaunty music plays and tantalizing smells will fill the air, ensuring a festival experience like no other.

From 4:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m., and also from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Edo Wonderland will host a dynamic performance where you can learn all about the art of ninja sword fighting. The ninja providing your tutelage is an active member of the troupe who performs Edo Wonderland’s much-lauded ninja stage show, Ninja Karasu Goten, so you’re in for a lightning-fast, shadow-stepping treat!

The park also notes that due to the date, the Edoites who roam around Edo Wonderland are likely to be dressed in all manner of fanciful costumes—expect ladies dressed as cats, shrine maidens sporting the guise of a kitsune fox, and much more. You’re welcome to wear these seasonal accessories along with a historical outfit of your own too. Just visit the Edo-style dress rental station and allow them to transform you into your best Edo self.

▼ Nyan-mage, the park’s mascot, is getting into the Halloween spirit too.

While many of these festivities are limited to the day of the anniversary itself (although they will be moved to the following day in the case of poor weather), there’s still a great reason to visit Edo Wonderland throughout the winter months…especially if you’re an anime fan. The park will be running its popular One Piece Real Wano Country campaign from this summer again until December 5. Follow the character’s voices to take part in a special One Piece adventure!

The park is truly a spectacle to behold, and Tochigi Prefecture itself is routinely described as one of the most beautiful places in all of Japan. If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to visit, why not go soak up some history for the anniversary?

Theme Park Information

Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura/江戸ワンダーランド 日光江戸村

Tochigi-ken, Nikko-shi, Karakura, 470-2

栃木県日光市柄倉470-2

Website

Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until November 30, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from December 1 until March 19

Source, images: PR Times

