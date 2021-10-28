Well, this is an unprecedented development we didn’t see coming.

Burger King has been slaying the competition in Japan recently, bringing out unique offerings like Ugly Burgers and Teriyaki Towers to tempt our taste buds and make our stomachs rumble.

Now, the burger chain is about to outdo its competitors yet again, this time with a limited-edition menu item we haven’t seen any other fast food chain offer before. In fact, we had to do a double-take and check this wasn’t a joke at first, because Burger King will be straight-up selling beef patties on their own for a limited time.

▼ The new menu item is simply called “On the Beef“

Burger King is so confident in the flavour of its flame-grilled 100-percent beef patties that they’re now suggesting customers eat them on their own, totally unfettered by other ingredients like lettuce, tomato, or heck, even buns.

The smoky, juicy beef patties will be available in two varieties:

▼ On the Beef, which comes seasoned with salt and pepper, for 250 yen (US$2.20)…

▼ …And Sauce On the Beef, for 300 yen.

Customers who order Sauce On the Beef will be able to receive one of three sauces to slather on their beef patty: Spicy Sauce, which contains chilli and Doubanjiang, a hot Chinese bean paste made from chilli peppers, soybeans, salt, flour and fermented broad beans; Teriyaki Sauce, which contains a salty sweet mix of charred onions and red miso, and BBQ sauce, which is filled with sweet and smoky flavours.

The beef patties aren’t the end of the new offerings at Burger King, however, as they’ll also be adding the Cheddarich Chicken Nuggets to the menu for a limited time.

These new nuggs contain a rich blend of cheddar cheese and juicy chicken breast so you can enjoy “the rich taste of flavourful cheese”. Available in a five-piece pack for 210 yen or an eight-piece pack for 270 yen, these are served with your choice of either Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce for an additional 30 yen.

Rounding off the new limited-time additions to the menu is the return of the Chilli Cheese Fries, which have been improved with a new, richer cheese sauce that’s said to pair perfectly with the minced beef and 11 spices in the chilli bean sauce.

▼ The Chilli Cheese Fries are priced at 360 yen.

All the items above will be on the menu at Burger King locations around Japan from 29 October. While the end-date for the Cheddarich Chicken Nuggets and the Chilli Cheese Fries is yet to be announced, the On the Beef and Sauce On the Beef patties will only be available for seven days, until 4 November.

Personally, we’re looking forward to finding out what it’s like to eat these Burger King patties, and even more curious to find out how they’ll be packaged up for to-go customers. And while we’re there, we’ll be keeping an eye out for the Clown Fries and Guilty Butter Burgers with buns steeped in butter — two other good reasons to visit the chain right now!

Source, images: PR Times

