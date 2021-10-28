Channel your inner heroine with Japan’s Department of Magic.

Back in May last year, Japanese fashion brand Felissimo opened a sub-branch dedicated to making anime fantasies come true. Called “Department of Magic“, the special releases bring an adult elegance to the fantasy theme of magical girls, and this autumn, they’re releasing a range of goods with a new theme to inspire magical girls who are all grown up.

The theme is “Magical Girl’s Tears“, and the delicate beauty of the clothes and accessories in the range is said to signify the hope and courage behind the magical heroine, whose struggles and tears along her journey belie an inner strength and courage.

The first item in the range is the Suzuran Blouse (Lily of the Valley Blouse), priced at 7,040 yen (US$61.86).

The oversized collar is a talking point on its own, but when you look closely, you’ll be able to see delicate embroidery depicting lilies of the valley, the sweetly scented woodland flowering plant which means “return to happiness” in the language of flowers.

The blouse also comes with a removable pearl-like decoration on the tip of each collar. This shiny embellishment is designed to look like a glittering tear, and you can choose to remove it on those days when you feel like you’ve “overcome sadness and obtained happiness”.

To complete the outfit, there’s also a matching skirt, with a fishtail-like silhouette that’s said to resemble the shape of a teardrop.

▼ The “Fallen Tears Sparkle with Hope” skirt is priced at 7,590 yen.

The stars around the waistline depict the way fallen tears shine brilliantly, and the glittery tulle on the hem signifies the hope that lies beneath the magical girl.

Thos wanting to add more sparkle to their outfit will like the Bracelet with Shimmering Teardrops, for 2,530 yen.

As the image above shows, the delicate charm on the bracelet depicts shimmering teardrops, falling from the tear-filled eye of a magical girl. Glancing at this throughout the day will remind you of your own inner strength, and provide you with the courage to continue overcoming obstacles on your own magical journey.

Like previous Department of Magic collections, this one is a collaboration with designer and illustrator fouatons, who has a huge following on social media.

▼ The original design concept by fouatons.

And just like other Department of Magic collections, this latest drop — or should we say teardrop? — is sure to be incredibly popular. The range can currently be purchased online, where you’ll be able to find other magical items, like this magic school uniform, to help add some strength and sparkle to your everyday.

