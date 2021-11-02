Mother and baby get a pre-birth head-start on cosplaying together.

As popular as Halloween has become in Japan, it doesn’t carry quite the same sense of urgency for costuming fans as it does in other countries. Japan, after all, enjoys cosplay photography and events all year round, and its wide pantheon on non-horror pop culture characters means you don’t have to limit yourself to the spooky season of late October.

However, this year was a little different for the wife of Japanese Twitter user @idea_meat. Since she’s currently expecting, she told her husband she wanted to create some sort of Halloween costume she could only pull off while pregnant. So @idea_meat thought it over, and he came up with an incredible idea.

For those of you who are reacting with “Gyaaaaa!” instead of “Ahhhhh!”, allow us to explain. That’s Yujiro Hanma, father of the titular hero of the Baki the Grappler anime/manga series. Now, Yujiro is a pretty depraved-looking guy in just about any circumstances…

…but for this pregnancy cosplay, @idea_meat’s wife is using a particularly out-there moment for the character, recreating the time Yujiro broke through a wall of bulletproof glass by hitting it with his face.

▼ The distortions of Yujiro’s facial flesh are all the more expressive when the artwork is flowing across Mrs. @idea_meat’s baby bump.

While Yujiro always commands respect, his appearance on this unexpected canvas has commenters in a particularly reverent mood.

“I never would have thought of this, but it’s awesome!”

“That’s some amazingly high quality.”

“I think your baby is going to grow up to be one seriously tough guy.”

“No matter what obstacles he faces in life, he’ll smash right through them!”

“So you’re going to name him Yujiro, right?”

By the way, @idea_meat says that this is his wife’s first maternity photo, meaning that in an indirect way, it’s also sort of the first photo of their child to be. The couple seems to have had a lot of fun with the project, and maybe we’ll see more anime art from them before her due date.

