A beautiful way to cap off a trip to the ancient Japanese capital.



Kyoto is known for its beautifully preserved streets, its ancient shrines and temples, and its geisha and maiko culture, but now one local patisserie wants the city to be known for its cute cakes as well.

Taking presentation to the next level by packaging their sweet offerings in stunning cans, Patisserie Rakkansha has produced seven new varieties, all available from their store at Kyoto Station.

▼ The Rakkan Cakes.



The patisserie says it came up with the idea for the new product when looking for a convenient way for customers to better enjoy their sweets. After receiving feedback from customers who said they were self-conscious about opening their mouths wide to eat cream puffs in public and concerned about leaving embarrassing bits of cream around their lips, they decided to make their cream puffs smaller and package them in cans so they can be eaten with a fork or spoon.

This also makes them ideal “Shinkansen sweets“, which is handy given that many of the customers at their Kyoto Station store are looking for a treat to take with them on their long-distance train journey. Not only are they easy to eat on the Shinkansen, they can be safely stored in your luggage without being crushed.

There’s a lot more on offer than just cream puffs, though, as the lineup includes the following tasty treats:

▼ Blue Soda

This gorgeous can looks like a soda but it’s actually a verrine (a dessert usually served in a glass), made with high-quality fresh cream and pana cotta. The beautiful wraparound blue on the can is said to resemble the blue from your very own train window.

▼ Fromage

This can combines a coarse sweet red bean paste with exquisite cream cheese and gyuhi, a type of wagashi (traditional Japanese sweet) made with rice flour that’s softer than a mochi rice cake.

▼ Cream Puffs

The popular sweet that inspired the new cans is available in three flavours: Choux Matcha, with sakura namafu (wheat gluten); Choux Strawberry, with fresh strawberries; Choux Plain, with autumn leaves namafu.

▼ Purin (Pudding)

Rounding off the collection are two varieties of Japanese pudding — Matcha with autumn leaves namafu and Plain with plum namafu — which contain both fresh cream and custard cream, with the addition of wasanbon, a fine-grained Japanese sugar traditionally made in Kagawa and Tokushima on the island of Shikoku.

Not only do these cans look stunning, they also contain a beautiful blend of traditional Japanese and Western flavours which is said to be “the taste of Kyoto”. Savouring one of these as your train leaves Kyoto Station will surely be the icing on the cake for any trip to Kyoto, and while the price is yet to be announced, we can only hope they’re as reasonably priced as Tokyo’s beautiful canned cakes, which went viral earlier this year.

Store Information

Patisserie Rakkansha / パティスリー洛甘舎

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Shimogyo-ku, Higashishiokojicho, JR Kyoto Isetan Basement 1F Western Sweets Sales Area

京都府京都市下京区東塩小路町 ジェイアール京都伊勢丹 地下1F 洋菓子売場

Open: 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!