An amazing collection of cars in a free museum is about to figuratively drive off into the sunset.

In September, we were saddened to see the closing of the Odaiba Oedo Onsen Monogatari, one of the most accessible and enjoyable places for a soak in downtown Tokyo. This week, it’s time to say goodbye to yet another awesome thing in the same neighborhood.

The Odaiba district’s Palette Town entertainment complex, which opened in the spring of 1999, is beginning a sequential shutdown prior to a redevelopment of the land it sits on. Among the building’s current tenants is the Megaweb Toyota City Showcase, which contains the automaker’s History Garage collection.

With Toyota running the place, there are, naturally, some sterling samples from the company’s product lineup of yesteryear, like this lovely 1969 Toyota 2000 GT, powered by a Yamaha-built engine.

Not nearly so sporty, but still exuding its own kind of charm, is this 1967 Toyopet (one of Toyota’s sub-brands) Corona.

But the Megaweb History Garage isn’t just a place for Toyota to show off its own heritage, but to celebrate other manufacturers’ as well, such as in the form of this pristine first-generation 1971 Nissan Z.

There’s even period-appropriate décor, such as this façade of an izakaya pub and auto garage from Japan’s Showa era of 50-odd years ago.

The History Garage isn’t limited to Japanese cars, either. It’s got examples of beefy American iron too.

▼ This fin-tastic 1959 Chevy Impala convertible looks ready for a Friday-night cruise down to the local malt shop…

▼ …as does this 1964 Ford Mustang.

▼ A 1963 Chevy Corvette Stingray, one of the most iconic sports cars ever built

▼ And for those who prefer luxury to sportiness, a 1959 Cadillac Series 62

European cars are also represented, with a number of very distinctive designs like this 1954 Messerschmitt KR175.

▼ The unusual shape is because the passenger sits behind the driver, like they’re in a two-person bobsled.

Meanwhile, the reason the 1960 BMW Isetta 300 looks the way it does is because the entire front end is a door that swings open to the side to let the driver get inside.

▼ An immaculately maintained 1957 Volkswagen Beetle Type 1

▼ A very old-school 1945 MC TC Midget

And even if you’re more of an anime enthusiast than a gearhead, you’ll probably still recognize the 1962 Fiat 500 D…

…since master thief Lupin III drove a 500 in the unforgettable car chase sequence in the Hayao Miyazaki-directed Castle of Cagliostro anime film.

Speaking of memorable movie/motoring moments, arguably the biggest crowd-pleaser of all at the History Garage is none other than…

…it’s 1981 DMC DeLorean, also known as “the Back to the Future Car.”

Since it’s been kept stock, it doesn’t have the various cosmetic accouterments of the one Marty McFly began his adventure behind the wheel of. The museum does occasionally hold special events where fans can climb inside, though, which our Japanese-language reporter Seiji Nakazawa was quick to do during his visit.

While it didn’t transport him to the 1950s, the car is still a time machine of sorts, as sitting in it gave Seiji of sense of what it must have felt like to then-new buyers 40 years ago.

Sadly, December 31 is the last day for the History Garage, and at the end of the day the Megaweb Toyota City Showcase, which also contains a car-focused book and memorabilia shops, cafe, test drive course, go-kart track, and working restoration mechanic’s shop, will be closing for good.

When we asked what’s going to happen to the cars, a Toyota representative said they weren’t at liberty to give us any exact details, but did put our minds at ease by telling us that the cars won’t be crushed or scrapped. Ostensibly that means they’re going to go into storage, but the more noteworthy ones are likely to be exhibited in the future at one of Toyota’s other display facilities. We think the most likely suspects for those would be the Tressa Yokohama Auto Mall in Kanagawa Prefecture, the Toyota Kaikan Museum, Toyota Automotive Showroom Midland Square, and Sanage Adventure Field in in Aichi Prefecture, and Colorful Town Gifu Raanbow Mall in Gifu Prefecture.

Unfortunately for Tokyoites, with the exception of the Tressa Yokohama Auto Mall, those are all pretty far outside the capital. But after all, they’re cars, so going far away is entirely in keeping with their original purposes, even if we’re sad to see them go.

Photos ©SoraNews24

