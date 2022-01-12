A room so huge it’s more like a warehouse.

For a lot of cosplayers, earning a steady income from cosplaying is the ultimate dream. One woman living that dream is 27-year-old Enako, who’s earned the moniker of “Japan’s number one cosplayer” due to the massive crowds she draws at events and her whopping income, which is close to half a million US dollars a year.

There’s a lot of work that goes into being the country’s number one cosplayer, though, and Enako recently shared some of what it takes to run her business in a recent video on the Business Drive YouTube channel.

In the video, Enako opens the door to what’s described as a “costume warehouse”, although Enako humbly refers to it as a “costume room”, which her office looks after for her. She says she hasn’t counted all the costumes in the room, but estimates there’s around 400-500, all packed away neatly in clear boxes.

You can take a look at Enako’s Costume Warehouse in the cued-up video below. While the video doesn’t have English subtitles, you can auto-generate a translation by clicking on the gear icon in the play bar.

Some of the main takeaways from the video are the fact that Enako is a huge fan of Baki the Grappler, and she proudly describes herself as an otaku who likes to cosplay for fun, even outside of work. She also talks about some of the less-than-glamorous aspects of her profession, saying she receives her fair share of awful comments from strangers online and has been bullied on the Internet in the past.

What pulls her through the dark moments, though, is her love for the work and otaku content. And that love shines through in the way she models her costumes, which are thankfully preserved safely in her costume room.

▼ According to Enako, there’s even a room in the back, which wasn’t featured in the video, where wigs and moulded items like swords and staffs are kept.

People online were in awe of Enako’s collection, saying:

“Wow, it’s such a big space!”

“This is incredible!”

“It’s like an Ikea warehouse!”

“What an amazing room tour!”

“Everything is sorted so perfectly!”

“Such an eye opener to see behind the scenes of a pro cosplayer!”

“It’s like a theme park! I wanna buy a yearly pass!”

“Her annual income is huge, but it looks like the cost of costumes, room rental, style maintenance, shooting costs, etc. are huge as well.”

It’s interesting to get a glimpse into the world of the country’s most well-known cosplayer, and see the work that goes into her sky-high income. Although now that Enako is making a name for herself in the world of gravure modelling, her latest outfits are a lot skimpier, so they won’t be taking up much space in her costume warehouse.

