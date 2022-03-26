Dozens of patterns to choose from for a one-of-a-kind salute to the Straw Hat Pirates.

Japanese fashion company Original Stitch won a place in anime fans’ hearts and closets a few years back when they launched their Pokémon Shirts sub-brand. This month they’re once again offering a superbly stylish way for otaku to expand their wardrobe, this time with a line of One Piece shirts.

Original Stitch has designed 30 patterns celebrating the characters, setting, and symbols of the beloved pirate saga, but the actual number of shirts designs you have to choose from is much, much more than that. That’s because just like with the Pokémon Shirts, the One Piece Shirts Powered by Original Stitch line is customizable. While you could choose just one pattern for the entire garment, you can also freely mix and match so that you have different designs for the chest, pocket, sleeves, and cuffs. That’s great news if, say, you’re having trouble picking just one pattern to show your love for reindeer physician Tony Tony Chopper.

Or, if you want a less-than-100-percent concentration of One Piece content, you can also mix in sections of solid color, even just keeping the One Piece pattern as a subtle touch on the inside of your cuffs to show off when you roll your sleeves.

Some of the patterns, like the ones for Luffy, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp, are pretty obvious broadcasters of your fandom. Others, though, like the hilts of Zorro’s swords or Nami’s nautical charts, are more of a visual secret handshake between you can any fellow fan who sees them.

The shirts are offered in men’s and women’s sizes from extra-small to extra-extra-large and in two different cuts, casual (seen on the left in the image below) and relaxed (on the right).

Prices starting at 9,350 yen (US$77), and Original Stitch is offering face masks and bandanas with the patterns as well. Online orders can be placed here through the Original Stitch website, with available shipping to over 40 countries including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and Thailand.

Source: Original Stitch, PR Times via Curazy

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Original Stitch (1, 2, 3)

