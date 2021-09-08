Shirts, pants, sweaters, cushions, blankets, slippers, all with Super Mario characters. What more could you need?

Few things about Japanese fashion impress us as much as their incredibly varied selection of loungewear. Whereas in the U.S. or Europe you might be limited to sweatpants, hoodies, and leggings, in Japan you can find the likes of hakata loungewear, pajama suits, and wearable blankets made to look like animals.

Of course, you don’t have to go to the extremes to enjoy Japanese loungewear; you can simply just get some decked out with art from your favorite franchise. Take, for example, this new collection from Japanese brand Gelato Piquet, which has altogether 32 different styles featuring characters from Super Mario.

The collection includes ladies’, men’s, and kids’ sizes and features an array of Super Mario characters for a colorful and comfy time at home. First up is the Character Jacquard Pullover and Long Pants Set, which comes with a soft sweater featuring either Mario, Yoshi, Toad, or Boo, and a pair of striped pants in a complementing color. These sets sell for 12,760 yen for women’s sets (US$116), 14,960 yen for the men’s, and 9,900 yen for children’s.

If jacquard is your loungewear fabric of choice, you can also buy one of these extra comfy-looking robe-like cardigans for 7,920 yen for women’s and 8,580 for men’s.

Next up is the Hooded Sweatshirt and Short Pants Set, which comes with a super fuzzy hoody and pair of equally fuzzy shorts (12,420 yen). You can choose from a set that imitates Mario’s blue overalls over a red shirt or a set that mimics Yoshi’s color patterns (in the standard green, of course), with a hood made to look like Yoshi’s head.

You can also get comfy at home with these Yoshi-ful pajama separates: a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of pants (5,940 yen each for women and 6,930 yen each for men) decorated with Yoshis in lots of fun poses.

Of course, no loungewear line would be complete without lounging accessories. Get extra comfy with some Super Mario character cushions (4,180 yen each) of Toad, Yoshi, Boo, and a Star.

And stay warm on the couch with a blanket of your choice featuring a snoozing Yoshi, Mario riding Yoshi, Boo, or a collection of Stars (5,720 yen each).

The collection also includes T-shirts, slippers, bags, and pajama sets and onesies for men, women, juniors, kids, and babies, so you have plenty of options to choose from to make your stay-at-home life cute and comfy–for the whole family!

The items go on sale starting on September 13 on the Gelato Pique Online Store, EC Department Store’s Usagi Online shop, and the My Nintendo Shop. On September 17, they’ll also be available at the Nintendo Tokyo store–where you’ll also get a special shopping bag with your purchase–so you have plenty of options to find them. Some items will be limited to online shopping only, so make sure you look carefully before you make the trip out to the Nintendo Tokyo Store!

Source, images: PR Times

