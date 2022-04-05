Video shows off Fire-type’s cool glowing tail.
Within the Pokémon video games, getting your own Charmander isn’t particularly hard. The Fire-type is one of the original three starters you can choose from right at the start of the first game, and even in sequels it’s not a particularly rare or difficult-to-catch species.
It’s a different story here in the real world, though. When Japanese Twitter user @kagerou_honey decided he wanted a Charmander, he knew it wasn’t going to do him any good to go looking for wild specimens or keep his fingers crossed that a local research center would give him one. So he did the only thing he could: he made his own Charmander, and made it life-size too!
Using a 3-D printer @kagerou_honey designed and printed the Pokémon’s head, body, and limbs including its tail, then put everything together and painted it. If it were standing upright his Charmander would be 60 centimeters (23.6 feet) tall, matching the exact same size as the species is listed as in its official Pokédex profile, meaning that when @kagerou_honey posed for a picture with it, it looks just like it would when a travelling Pokémon trainer makes camp in the wilds for the evening.
実寸大ヒトカゲ出来ました！— kagerou works.h (@kagerou_honey) March 28, 2022
3dプリンタ出力品で全高700mm(炎の先端)。
ポーズがついているのであれですが
立ち上がって高さ600mmのサイズです。
重さも8.7kgと実際のヒトカゲ(8.5kg)とほぼ同じです。
尻尾の炎はLEDフレームランプで炎っぽく光ります。#ポケモン #ヒトカゲ pic.twitter.com/IkUkkXzj1G
An especially cool touch is the tip of the tail (which is 70 centimeters off the ground). For this part, @kagerou_honey used a semi-clear resin with an LED light inside, and when it’s switched on, it glows like Charmander’s tail really is on fire.https://twitter.com/kagerou_honey/status/150827825816018945
▼ A work-in-progress preview of the tail
とりあえず100v球で雰囲気をチェック。— kagerou works.h (@kagerou_honey) January 31, 2022
クリアレッド艶消しで吹いて表面を曇らせたらそれっぽくなりそう。 pic.twitter.com/52VDl4Km3X
And in a pretty amazing coincidence, @kagerou_honey’s Charmander weighs 8.7 kilograms (19.2 pounds), which is just 200 grams above its Pokédex-listed weight.
▼ Charmander prior to painting
とりあえず全部品出力完了。— kagerou works.h (@kagerou_honey) March 2, 2022
クラックやら印刷失敗によって追加した分割部の処理やらで全面ポリパテで覆うハメに... pic.twitter.com/e1SNvl2ZGd
Seeing Charmander brought into the real world in life-size scale brought out plenty of Poké-praise from commenters:
“That’s too awesome!”
“Adorable.”
“The pose is perfect too!”
“I so want to catch it!”
“Whoa, Red is looking pretty old in that camping photo!”
“Haha I hit middle age sometime between leaving now and when I left Pallet Town,” laughs @kagerou_honey in regard to the last observation, but hopefully his continuing journey means he’ll share pictures of other life-size Pokémon in the future.
Source: Twitter/@kagerou_honey via IT Media
Images: Twitter/@kagerou_honey
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply