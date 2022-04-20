Multiple generations of Godzilla and his friends and foes can be part of your signature.

Traditionally, in Japan you don’t sign documents with your signature. Instead, you use a personal seal, a stamp with your name on it, to show understanding and agreement in written form.

The concept might seem strange to outsiders, but between Japan’s enduring love for paper documents and the complexity of the Japanese language’s written form (having to make over a dozen pen strokes to write your family name alone isn’t unusual), personal seals can save a lot of time and wrist strain, and eliminate any penmanship worries you’d have to face while trying to write legibly inside a tiny form box. But arguably the best thing about personal seals is that they allow you to make Godzilla a part of your signature.

▼ The contents of this document have been reviewed and confirmed by Godzilla.

Tokyo-based Sun Star Stationery has just begun taking orders for its new line of Godzilla Personal Seals. That name doesn’t actually tell the whole story, though, because while the King of the Monsters is an option, you can choose from other members of his kaiju court too.

A grand total of 16 different designs are available, in either a black or blue-gray casing. Pictured below, starting with the top row and moving left to right are Godzilla (1954 version), Godzilla (2016/Shin Godzilla version), Mechagodzilla, Hedorah (a.k.a. the Smog Monster), Gigan, Mothra (larval form), Jet Jaguar, and Anguirus.

The lineup for the blue-gray case consists of Biollante, Destoroyah/Destroyer, 3-Kiryu (modified Mechagodzilla), Space Godzilla, Mothra (adult form), Godzilla (Heisei period), Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

▼ Package received by Mothra…maybe it was the Hedorah dust mop she ordered?

In addition to the kaiju of your choice, your seal is customized with your name (up to three kanji or kana text characters). You can also pick from six ink colors (black, red, amber, blue, green or purple), since the seals are self-inking without the need for a separate ink pad.

▼ “Please check these” kindly requests Hedorah.

▼ Looks like Shin Godzilla is giving a little stamp bow.

The kaiju personal seals are priced at 3,300 yen (US$27), a very reasonable price for customized made-in-Japan seals, and can be ordered online here through the Premium Bandai web store with delivery scheduled for August.

Source: @Press via Japaaan, Premium Bandai

Images: @Press

