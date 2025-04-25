Modelled on Godzilla’s actual foot, scanned from the suit used in the 2001 film.
In Japan, kaiju is the term used to describe media that features giant monsters, and the king of the monsters is Godzilla. After first rising out of the waters of Tokyo Bay in its film debut in 1954, Godzilla has returned to the big screen time and time again with varying levels of audience popularity, but for many, nothing can compare to the giant’s might in the 2001 movie Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, or “GMK” as it’s commonly known.
Fans of that film, or any Godzilla installment, for that matter, will be pleased to know that a Japanese company has now immortalised the beast…in the form of a hammer.
That’s right — you can now purchase a hammer that looks like the foot of Godzilla, and it’s no cheap gimmick, as it’s been crafted from a 3-D scan of the actual foot of the monster’s suit from GMK.
Crafted by Castem, an ironworks factory in Fukuyama, Hiroshima, the hammer has been made using a method known as “lost-wax casting”.
▼ Castem knows its stuff, having previously given us the Banana Hammer.
The lost-wax casting method is especially suited for reproducing complex shapes in metal so even the finest details of the foot’s sole are faithfully rendered.
While it’s beautiful to look at, the hammer is also functional, allowing you to smash nails into oblivion, in true kaiju style.
▼ Every hit of the nail will become a crushing scene from a Godzilla movie in your mind’s eye.
The hammer is made of iron with a blackened finish, weighing 550 grams (19.4 ounces), giving it a hefty and impressive feel.
It’s a unique way to own a rare piece of movie memorabilia, and it can be purchased both within Japan and abroad, with domestic sales available at the Meta Mate online store and its physical shop at Eslite Spectrum Nihonbashi, and on eBay for international customers (links below).
▼ The hammer retails for 6,930 yen (US$48.60) in Japan and $70.65 on eBay.
With a realistic Godzilla foot in your toolkit, you’ll be looking for nails to hammer everywhere you go. And when you do find something that needs a bit of brute force, you’ll be able to whip out the foot and relive the thrill and intensity of those unforgettable kaiju movie moments.
