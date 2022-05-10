The 11 winning entries were selected from 14,000 total submissions centered around Peanuts characters and will go on sale later this month.

2022 marks the 16th year running of the Uniqlo Global T-shirt Contest. This year’s theme is Peanuts, the name of the beloved American comic strip by Charles M. Schulz featuring Charlie Brown, his dog Snoopy, and their gang of friends in honor of the 100th anniversary of their creator’s birth.

Given the perpetual popularity of Snoopy, not only in Japan but around the world, there were bound to be a flood of entries. Sure enough, 11 winning entries have been selected from 14,000 total contest submissions that will be made into commemorative T-shirts. The Charles M. Schulz Museum, Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates team, and Uniqlo Global Ambassador/professional tennis athlete Roger Federer all participated in the judging efforts.

▼ The top three winning designs

The first-place winner is Japanese artist Kazuhiko Okushita, whose numerous works include illustrations for Japan’s most popular beer brand Asahi Super Dry and a music video for the song “Hope” by J-rock band Kana-Boom. His winning design features a simple striped pattern with whimsically placed lines outlining the shape of everyone’s favorite beagle.

Regarding his winning entry, Kazuhiko shared:

“It’s a minimalist design. I thought a lot about the best way to convey Snoopy. In the end I choose to use only the border lines to represent him.”

We think Snoopy would agree that it’s simple but quite effective in its charm!

The second-place winner is Benio Tanaka of Japan. Her design features core members of the Peanuts gang as scoops of ice cream in a cone for some fun summer imagery.

Third-place winner Teppei Koda of Japan imagines Charlie Brown and Snoopy some years into the future while snacking on ice cream in his design.

Tomoaki Inomata of Japan wins the special Roger Federer award with his design of Snoopy as some fluffy clouds.

The first and second place designs, along with five other winning designs from the top 11, will be available as adult-sized T-shirts priced at 1,500 yen (US$11.50) each. The third-place design and the Roger Federer award winner, alongside two other winning entries, will be available in children’s sizes, for 990 yen each.

▼ The other winning entries

All T-shirts will go on sale at Uniqlo locations across Japan and the Uniqlo online store on May 27. Imagine yourself relaxing in style this summer while chilling with Charlie Brown and Woodstock…

Posing as Lucy the psychiatrist…

…or begging for food with Snoopy!

For more on recent series of Uniqlo graphic T-shirts, check out this release that may also hint at the return of a very popular video game series.

