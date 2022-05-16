Fans want to stop being ghosted by anime producers.

Anime adapted from manga can be hit or miss, but when it hits, it really hits. However, due to circumstances that are sometimes beyond the control of anime production companies, they aren’t always able to convert the entirety of a manga series into anime so they can end up leaving fans hanging.

So between April 14 and April 21, readers on anime site Anime Anime were asked the question, “Which anime do you most want a sequel to?”. The result is this top 20 list, gathered from 2,208 votes.

20. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

19. Fire Force

18. ClassicaLoid

17. 86 -Eighty Six-

16. Boarding School Juliet

15. World Trigger

14. My Dress-Up Darling

13. Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun

12. Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

11. Wandering Witch: the Journey of Elaina

10. Re:Zero — Starting Life in Another World

9. Rin-ne

8. Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

7. Yona of the Dawn

6. Reborn!

5. Gin Tama

Though Gin Tama has a number of anime series and even full-length films already, it still hasn’t covered all of the material of the serialized manga that ran from 2003 to 2019. It ran that long for a reason, so it’s only natural that Gin Tama fans want the anime content to match up to the manga.

4. Adachi and Shimamura

Adachi and Shimamura is popular with international anime fans as well as Japanese ones, and they want more! This series was originally based on a series of light novels by Hitoma Iruma, then serialized into a monthly manga series, and finally made its way to the TV screen in anime form in 2020. The 12 episodes released that year weren’t enough to cover all the light novel material, so fans are hoping for more anime in the future.

3. Bloom Into You (about 3 percent of votes)

Bloom Into You ran as a monthly manga series between 2015 and 2019 and was hugely popular. When the anime aired in 2018, there were high expectations, but the anime managed to meet them with its beautiful scenery and storytelling. It has 13 episodes that come to a satisfying end for now, but fans are begging for the rest of the manga to be aired in a second season.

2. The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited (about 5 percent of votes)

This anime series was actually based on a novel series rather than a manga, but the anime version has captured enough hearts that they really want to see more. Fans love how the detectives use high-tech gadgets to solve cases that may one day be real. This anime stopped airing in 2020, so fans think it’s high time the creators made a second season.

1. Haikyuu!! (about 6 percent of votes)

Coming in at first place is Haikyuu!!, which has been airing on Japanese television since 2014. The manga officially came to an end in 2020, but the anime hasn’t gotten to that point yet, stopping at season four for now. That’s probably why fans are antsy to see the end while it’s still fresh in their minds!

So there you have it: the top 20 anime that fans want a sequel to. If you’re wondering why your favorite anime didn’t make the list, here are some more statistical factoids about the users surveyed. 45 percent of the respondents were male, and 55 percent were female. Also worth noting is that about 50 percent of participants were age 19 or under, and 25 percent were in their twenties.

Featured image: Pakutaso

Sources: Otaku.com, Anime Anime via Yahoo! Japan News

