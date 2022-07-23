Crazy talented cardboard artist adds to his fleet of game/anime vehicles.

Obtaining the Master Cycle Zero in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is no quick and easy feat, as it’s only given to a hero who has proven their worth by competing in the Champions’ Ballad trials, a rigorous test of one’s exploration savvy, puzzle-solving smarts, and combat skill. At least, that’s what it requires within the video game. Here in the real world, though, it turns out that getting your own Master Cycle is a test of your imagination, crafting capabilities, and, most surprisingly of all, your ability to get your hands on a lot of cardboard.

Japanese Twitter user and YouTuber @Tsu_ku_ru_san nonchalantly posted a short video along with the message “This is a cardboard bike. Even the tires are cardboard!” That would have been impressive enough on its own, but since the bike in question here is the ancient techno-steed from Breath of the Wild, it goes from cool to very cool, and then it goes to very, very cool when you find out that it’s not just an art piece, and that @Tsu_ku_ru_san can actually ride it.

As is sometimes the case with great artists, @Tsu_ku_ru_san makes the production process almost look easy. In a separate making-of video documenting the construction, he starts with the tires, gluing a series of large cardboard discs together to get the necessary thickness and sturdiness.

The bike’s central body frame, too, is constructed of multiple pieces, this time in an interlocking grid pattern that adds structural strength without making the frame so heavy that it’ll collapse itself.

While there are some wooden components, such as the axels and a few body braces, almost the entire bike is made out of cardboard, including the wheel covers, gauges, suspension springs, and the various equine-inspired accouterments.

▼ What, like the guy who made himself a cardboard Master Cycle wouldn’t have already made himself a cardboard Hylian shield?

With no apparent motor, it looks like the cardboard Master Cycle is strictly for coasting, but the fact that it actually can be used as a vehicle has blown the minds of Twitter admirers in Japan, who’ve left comments like:

“Now that is seriously cool!”

“It’s amazing that it can support a full-grown person’s weight.”

“It’s so well-made that half-way through the video, I forgot that it’s made of cardboard.”

“Is there no limit to what cardboard can do?”

“I feel like I should apologize to every cardboard box I ever just threw out.”

Given @Tsu_ku_ru_san’s incredible level of crafting skill, the Master Cycle isn’t his first cardboard project, obviously. As a matter of fact, it’s not even his first cardboard video game/anime vehicle, as he’s also made his own Yu-Gi-Oh! D-Wheel…

…and Tiger & Bunny Double Chaser.

At this rate, it’s only a matter of time until he’ll need to build a cardboard garage too.

