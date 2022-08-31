Taking “I love egg” to new levels.

Three years ago, the Tamagokake Gohan Festival was held in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro Ward, and now it’s back, bigger than ever, and with a new title: Egg Fes in Ikebukuro 2022.

▼ “I love egg” is the tagline.

While “Tamagokake Gohan” has been dropped from the title, the event is sure to attract lovers of the dish, commonly known as “TKG”, which consists of a raw egg cracked on rice and mixed through with a bit of soy sauce.

It costs just 500 yen (US$3.61) to enter, and once you’re in, you can eat as many of the 60 brands of eggs, sourced from all over the country, and as much of the one-ton of rice that’s on offer.

And because the organisers are assuming visitors will eat their eggs with rice, in the style of TKG, there’ll be a wide selection of soy sauce to choose from as well.

▼ Different coloured yolks (left) await visitors who want to add some colour to their TKG.

▼ More than 30 types of wooden barrel-aged soy sauces, for a craft-style TKG.

Visitors who prefer their eggs in sweets will be happy to know their needs will be catered for, with some very tasty offerings, including a couple of “mystery drinks”.

▼ The Egg Fes is designed to help support local egg businesses from all around the country.

The event will be held at Sunshine City World Import Mart Building 4F Hall A-1 from 21-23 October. Admission to the venue is free, although visitors who pay 500 yen will be able to enjoy the all-you-can-eat offer. Children under elementary school age with a paying adult eat for free.

There are five sessions, each with a capacity of 250 people, on every day of the event, held at the following times:

・11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

・1:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

・3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

・5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.

If you’re looking for a cheap eat in Tokyo, this is definitely it! If you’re looking for a more expensive TKG that looks a little more fancy, though, then this restaurant is definitely for you.

Images: Press Release

