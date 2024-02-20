Ramen restaurant owner’s year-long dream becomes a reality.

Ramen. Ice cream-filled mochi. Deep-fried…anything. These are all comfort foods, whose only drawbacks as soothing, soul-satisfying sustenance is that it can sometimes be hard to pick which one to eat first.

So luckily there’s now a way to enjoy them all at once.

Pictured above, confectioner Lotte’s Yukimi Daifuku is the best-loved brand of Japanese mochi ice cream dumplings. Like a whole bunch of people, Yosuke Ohara is a big Yukimi Daifuku fan, but unlike most people, Ohara is the owner of Menya Musashi Niten, a ramen restaurant in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro neighborhood that’s part of the Menya Musashi restaurant group.

▼ Menya Musashi Niten

About a year ago, Ohara started daydreaming about combining the joys of ramen and mochi ice cream. The tricky part, of course, is that piping hot broth and frozen desserts, can’t coexist in the same bowl. However, in addition to ramen Niten also serves up a few tempura dishes, and this turned out to be the key to making mochi ice cream ramen a reality. Rather than dumping the Yukimi Daifuku into the ramen as-is, Niten first fries the dumpling in tempura batter, so that it can be placed lovingly atop the noodles just before eating.

Such a unique topping calls for a unique broth, too. After extensive experimentation, Niten determined that a chicken stock broth, with a touch of cheese, best complemented the taste of deep-fried mochi ice cream. To make things extra-creamy, the Agemi Daifuku Ramen (“Fried Daifuku Ramen”), as the dish is called, also contains four egg yolks, and as you stir them and the ice cream into the broth, it becomes progressively more rich and flavorful as you eat. There’s also a generous dash of pepper, which should accentuate the flavors of the thick-cut chashu pork that’s also in the bowl.

This bold innovation will only be available for a limited time, from February 19 to March 3, and only 15 servings will be offered each day. At 1,200 yen (US$8.15), the Agemi Daifuku Ramen is just a touch on the expensive side by in-Japan ramen price standards, but considering that it essentially includes dessert, we’re sure it’ll attract plenty of diners, and it just might become the best thing since Forbidden Yukimi Toast.

Restaurant information

Menya Musashi Niten / 麺屋武蔵 二天

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi Ikebukuro 1-2-4

Open 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Website

Source: PR Times via Entabe

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, SoraNews24

