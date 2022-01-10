Magical character from Howl’s Moving Castle makes the leap from the anime world and into our hearts and homes.

Studio Ghibli sells a huge collection of officially licensed anime merchandise through Japan’s Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain, but the large majority of goods is dedicated to the main characters from the films.

Sometimes, it’s the supporting characters that steal the show for fans, though, and that’s the case with Turnip Head from the 2004 feature anime Howl’s Moving Castle.

Turnip Head is a cursed scarecrow who takes a liking to main character Sophie, hopping around after her and helping her out whenever she needs it. At the end of the film, Turnip Head’s true identity is revealed, giving the character another layer of depth and charm that resonates with audiences long after they’ve seen the film.

So when Donguri Kyowakoku announced they would be releasing a new product called the Howl’s Moving Castle Turnip Head Planter Cover, it caused a stir online.

As the name suggests, this product is more than just a beautiful figure — it’s a 30-centimetre (11.8-inch) tall planter cover, concealing your potted plant so that only the tips of its stems pops out…through Turnip Head’s top hat.

▼ It’s an ingenious design, and one that can be used for other purposes too, like holding bowls of candy.

The texture and colour of the hat and pipe are replicated in incredible detail, and the modelling is so precise that it makes it look as if Turnip Head has leapt straight out of the anime and into your home.

All that fine work and attention to detail comes at a cost, though, and that cost is 26,400 yen (US$227.79). If that’s way out of your budget, don’t worry — you can always bring a bit of Ghibli sparkle to your home with these scented gel lights and nostalgic money boxes, which are much more friendly on the wallet!

