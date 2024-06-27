Beautiful new collection takes us on a denim adventure with one of the studio’s best-loved anime characters.

As we head into the heat of summer, nature is calling to us with its shade-giving leaves and array of fresh-scented blooms, while forest creatures are enjoying the bounty of the forest. As it turns out, Totoro from My Neighbour Totoro is revelling in the beauty of the season too, sharing some of its favourite things on a series of new denim bags and pouches, with a design that makes us want to join the character on a magical adventure.

There are four items to collect in the series, starting with…

▼ …the Wreath Mini Pouch (2,420 yen [US$15.14])

At 12.5 by 9 by 3 centimetres (4.9 by 3.5 by 1 inches), this sweet pouch is compact, making it the perfect size for holding small accessories like earbuds and lip balms. With a bright mustard-coloured lining and an inner pocket inside, this pouch will help to keep your items nice and organised.

▼ Next up, we have the Wreath Gusseted Pouch (2,860 yen)

Measuring in at 22 by 13 by 60 centimetres, this pouch is noticeably bigger than the first, and with the same inner pocket design inside, you’ll have no problem finding what you need.

▼ Now we move on to the bags, with the Wreath Lunch Tote Bag priced at 3,300 yen.

▼ The bags come with a cute “My Neighbour Totoro” tag on the side.

The mustard lining will help to protect the denim from any small spills or stains, and though it’s classed as a “lunch bag”, you can easily use it as a regular bag too.

▼ The dimensions for this one are 31 by 22 by 10 centimetres.

▼ The final product in the collection is the Wreath Tote Bag (3,960 yen)

At 32 by 35 centimetres, this is the biggest of the lot, and if you have enough money in the bank to buy them all…

…you’ll be able to put the mini pouch in the bigger pouch and then the bigger pouch in the lunch bag, and then pop that in the tote bag, so you can pull each bag out like some sort of Studio Ghibli matryoshka doll!

It’s a fun series that certainly makes us smile, and it can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below), where you can also pick up some Japanese-style Totoro bags and pouches too!

