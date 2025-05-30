Anime ties and tie pins that’ll start a conversation.

Studio Ghibli characters have a way of brightening our spirits on even the most tiring days, so when you need a lift in the office, a Totoro necktie will definitely put a smile on your face.

Now, there’s not one but 12 silk neckties to choose from, and each one contains subtle nods to the film so they’ll fit right in with your everyday office attire.

▼ The first design, called “Rain Panel“, is particularly timely for the June/July rainy season.

From a distance, the tie looks like it’s adorned with polka dots, but up close you can see it’s actually raindrops and Soot Sprites making up the bulk of the design, with Totoro holding an umbrella at the bottom, as a nod to the rainy scene from the film.

The tie is available in three colourways:

▼ Beige

▼ Navy

▼ Wine

The next trio of ties is dubbed “Leaf and Check“, with a classic plaid design…

▼ …that features forest leaves with small Totoros.

▼ This style is available in Blue, Navy, and Wine.

▼ Next up, we have the cutely named “Opening“.

As the name suggests, this design features motifs seen in the opening credits of the film, with cobwebs and forest creatures pictured alongside the Catbus and Small Totoro.

▼ The colourways for this style are Navy…

▼ … Dark Green…

▼ … and Grey.

▼ Finally, we have the “Leaf Hide-and-Seek” design.

This design, with Totoro blowing into an ocarina and a small Totoro hiding amongst glistening leaves, will catch the light and start a conversation.

▼ The colourways here are Turquoise…

▼ … Navy…

▼ … and Wine.

▼ Each tie comes with a Studio Ghibli label on the back…

▼ … and is packaged in its own box, with the Studio Ghibli logo on the front.

Coinciding with this new release is a restock of My Neighbour Totoro brass tie pins, in five designs.

▼ “Corn“

▼ “Notes“

▼ “Long Umbrella“

▼”Twig“

▼ “Leaf and Acorn“

▼ Each tie pin comes in its own box, ideal for gifting and storing.

Whether you prefer a subtle hint to Totoro or a slightly more flashy design, these neckties and tie pins will have you covered for any type of formal occasion. The ties are priced at 9,350 yen (US$64.98) each, while the tie pins retail for 5,500 yen each, and they’re all available to purchase now at the Donguri Kyowakoku store and online (links below), while stocks last.

