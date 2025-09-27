Totoro, Jiji and the Catbus are here to bring joy to all ages.

Studio Ghibli films are loved by audiences of all ages, and for many fans in Japan, their first introduction to the magic is through the movie My Neighbour Totoro. This timeless classic first debuted in Japanese cinemas in 1988, so ’90s kids who grew up watching the film are now having children themselves, and what better way to share the love than with some adorable bibs featuring characters from the movie?

Ghibli’s specialty merchandise chain Donguri Kyowakoku is here to make mealtimes anime time with four different bibs, each 3,168 yen (US$21.16) and made with a soft and absorbent toweling material that’s both comfortable and functional.

▼ The first bib in the lineup is the Large Totoro Flower.

The Large Totoro, as the titular character is officially known, is joined by a Small Totoro on the appliqué, with gorgeous yellow flowers recalling the rural setting of the film.

▼ Next up, we have the Large Totoro Ocarina.

The applique on this bib includes all three Totoros — Small, Medium, and Large — with the biggest two blowing into the magical ocarinas seen in the film.

▼ The third and final My Neighbour Totoro design is simply called Catbus.

The giant feline brings its bright yellow eyes and wide grin to this design, with a scattering of pawprints adding to the cuteness.

▼ Another movie well suited to young viewers is Kiki’s Delivery Service, and it gets its very own bib, called Jiji.

Kiki’s presence is felt with the appearance of her signature bag, making us feel as if she’ll be returning any moment to join Jiji for a magical adventure.

▼ The love for Kiki’s Delivery Service continues with the final product in this new batch of goods — the Twilight Die-Cut Cushion (4,180 yen).

Your age doesn’t have to be a single digit to enjoy this cushion, as the scene, featuring Jiji gazing at the sunset with the streets of Koriko behind him, will make anyone feel relaxed just by loooking at it.

▼ Gorgeous design details that all ages will love.

The new products can be purchase at Donguri Kyowakoku stores around Japan and line (links below) while stocks last.

