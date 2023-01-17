Forbidden Yukimi Toast is welcome in our mouth anytime.

“Forbidden” isn’t usually a very attractive adjective. We’re not exactly in a rush to visit a forbidden forest, forbidden crypt, or forbidden toilet.

But a “forbidden” dessert? That just sounds like an inviting challenge to us, which is why today we’re whipping up some Forbidden Yukimi Toast.

As the name implies, the key ingredient is Yukimi Daifuku, specifically the confectionary of that name sold by Japanese snack maker Lotte. A dome of mochi with vanilla ice cream inside, Yukimi Daifuku is a perennial favorite among sweets lovers in Japan, but it’s even better when you use it to make Forbidden Yukimi Toast.

All you need is a Yukimi Daifuku, a slice of toast, and a slice of cheese. Put the cheese on the toast, the Yukimi Daifuku on the cheese, and pop it in the toaster oven for a few seconds so everything gets nice and melty.

Using the limited-time Extra-Thick Yukimi Daifuku that are on sale right now, the mochi swells up to about twice its normal surface area. You have to be a little careful in how you hold the toast, since the warmed-up ice cream can slide off the bread if you angle it too steeply, but your concentration and coordination will be rewarded with a delicious gooiness, with the salty notes of the cheese drawing out even more of the sweetness in the Yukimi Daifuku.

Long-time readers may recall that this isn’t our first experience with Forbidden Yukimi Toast. But while the “forbidden” part of the dessert’s name is supposed to refer to its almost sinful decadence, Forbidden Yukimi Toast is so good that Lotte has published almost a dozen new recipes for it on its official website, and since we still had a few slices of bread in our pack, we decided to try out three of the most enticing-sounding.

First up: Forbidden Cream Cheese Maramalade Yukimi Toast!

The production process is almost exactly the same. Grab a slice of toast, slather it with cream cheese and orange marmalade, then top it with a Yukimi Daifuku before it goes in the toaster.

The softer texture of the cream cheese helps it mix even more thoroughly with the Yukimi Daifuku, and the tang of the marmalade adds some sophisticated punctuation points to the story being told to your taste buds.

Next: Forbidden Marshmallow Cheddar Yukimi Toast!

Out of all the forbidden desserts in this session, this was the most difficult to make. On paper it doesn’t seem particularly tough: add the cheese to the toast, then the Yukimi Daifuku, and then a border of marshmallows. The problem is that the marshmallows all want to roll off the bread (a lesser, self-inflicted problem is the temptation to just eat a fistful of marshmallows when you’re supposed to be arranging them neatly on the bread).

But if you persevere, not only does Forbidden Marshmallow Cheddar Yukimi Toast look great, it tastes great too.

Once again the saltiness of the cheese helps accent the sweetness of the other ingredients, and a special bonus is the contrast between the ever so slightly crisp outer layer of the toasted marshmallows and their warm, creamy centers.

And last, we come to Forbidden Peach Mozzarella Yukimi Toast!

Making this one is more or less the same as the Forbidden Marshmallow Cheddar Yukimi Toast, but the weight and shape of the sliced peaches keeps them from rolling off. However, the Forbidden Peach Mozzarella Yukimi Toast’s name doesn’t tell the whole story, because after toasting you finish it off with…

…a dash of black pepper. Yeah, it’s a bold inclusion, but the sharp finish it provides creates a mature flavor. We were also pleasantly surprised that the peaches’ natural juiciness didn’t make the whole thing unpleasantly soggy, but instead blended quite nicely with the melted mozzarella. The whole thing felt so classy we’re tempted to start making it regular part of our Sunday brunch (as we call Sunday morning breakfast when we’re too lazy to get out of bed before 11 o’clock).

With the taboo of Forbidden Yukimi Toast now completely shattered, we’re anxiously looking forward to what new variations come next.

