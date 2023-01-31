Uniqlo’s latest collection of apparel features quotes and images from some of Coppola’s biggest films.

Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo has a history of hit collaborations. Whether it’s big international fashion brands like Alexander Wang or fast food franchises like McDonald’s, there seems to be no end to the number of team-ups the fashion giant can take part in.

That brings us to Uniqlo’s latest partnership, with internationally renowned American filmmaker and actress Sofia Coppola. Film fans will know Coppola from her directorial work on movies like Marie Antoinette, The Bling Ring and Lost in Translation. The daughter of legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, Sofia is a huge star in her own right, winning an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her work on Lost in Translation.

Coppola made her director and screenwriter debut in 1997 with The Virgin Suicides, and the collaboration celebrates the 25th anniversary of said debut. The collection uses images and quotes from five of her most popular films: The Virgin Suicides (1997), Lost in Translation (2003), Marie Antoinette (2006), Somewhere (2010) and The Bling Ring (2013).

The Marie Antoinette T-shirt has an image of Kristen Dunst as the titular character, surrounded by cake and the quote “It’s not too much, is it?”

The Virgin Suicides T-shirt features an image of the four Lisbon sisters.

Somewhere’s shirt has Stephen Dorff and Elle Fanning laid out on sun beds by the pool (the same image that is used for the movie’s promotional posters) with the quote “What was the question?”

The Lost in Translation shirt is a little less obvious, with the quote “I guess this is goodbye” in the Lost in Translation font on the front.

The back of the shirt is slightly more obvious though, with the name of the movie and writing credits in plain sight.

The Bling Ring follows the same pattern, with “Let’s go shopping” in the movie’s font.

The back of the shirt also features the title and writing credits.

As well as T-shirts, the collaboration also includes a tote bag with the logos of the all of the films minus The Virgin Suicides.

The Sofia Coppola x UT collection will be available at Uniqlo stores nationwide and online on March 6, 2023. All items cost 1,500 yen (US$11.50) each and the T-shirts come in women’s sizes XS – 3XL. Whether or not the T-shirts come with other perks, like the time you could get a discount at McDonalds when you wore a shirt to one of their restaurants, remains to be seen.

Source, images: Uniqlo press release, Uniqlo online store

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!



[ Read in Japanese ]