A unique take on a matcha latte marks a new path for Costa Coffee!

When it comes to bottled drinks, few places can beat Japan, where vending machines are on every corner selling a wide variety of sodas and canned coffees. So if you want to grab people’s attention, you’ve got to do something special, like the launch in Japan of Matcha Espresso Latte from Costa Coffee.

Compared to some of the things we’ve tried, like canned dashi fish soup, the combination of matcha and espresso isn’t quite as shocking, but it sounds pretty delicious. The Matcha Espresso Latte is a latte for mature palates that combines the sharp taste of 100-percent domestically grown matcha with the elegant sweetness of Costa Coffee’s rich expresso, rounded out with creamy milk. Though it’s a bottled drink, it’s got the quality of a fresh Costa Coffee drink hand-brewed by a barista, with a delicate balance of flavor and a luxurious aroma.

This special drink is slated to be released on May 22. They haven’t announced where it’ll be sold, but since it’s a canned Coca-Cola product, you’re likely to find it in Coca-Cola vending machines across the country as well as in convenience stores. The price will be 177 yen (US$1.30) for a 260-milliliter (8.8-ounce) bottle.

Don’t miss the opportunity to try this unique drink! And while you’re on the hunt for the Matcha Espresso Latte, be sure to look out for the Japan-exclusive Coca-Cola bottle design as well.

Source: PR Times via Japaaan

Images: PR Times

