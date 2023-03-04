Hokusai’s Great Wave off Kanagawa gets a new look for this souvenir coke bottle design.

Back in 2017, Coca-Cola began packaging its signature drink in special limited-edition bottles in Japan, showcasing some of the country’s top sightseeing destinations from Sapporo to Setouchi.

Now, there’s a new design appearing in stores, and unlike the regional varieties, which were only available in their respective cities, this one can be purchased all around the country, with the exception of Okinawa.

The Japan-exclusive design captures the essence of the country with motifs from a very famous artwork that are instantly recognisable.

▼ The new product is called “Coca-Cola Slim Bottle Japanese Pattern Design“

Splashed across the slim bottle is the giant wave and Mt Fuji, two of the main motifs from The Great Wave off Kanagawa, a woodblock print created in 1831 by Japanese ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849).

While the vivid indigo blue from the original print has been significantly muted to complement Coca-Cola’s brand colours and create an on-trend colour palette for 2023, the energy and vitality of the iconic artwork helps to generate a strong visual for the new design.

It’s an eye-catching bottle that’s sure to appeal to locals and tourists alike so keep an eye out for it in stores, where each 250 millilitre bottle will be on sale from 27 February at a recommended retail price of 125 yen (US$0.91).

And with sakura season just around the corner, there might be a new cherry blossom bottle coming our way soon too!

Source, images: PR Times

