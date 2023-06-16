“For relaxing times, make it Suntory time.”

In Japan, Starbucks doesn’t just give customers new limited-edition drinks at branches of its chain — it gives them new creations on convenience store shelves too. One such product is the Starbucks Matcha Latte with Honnori Hojicha, which is set to be released around Japan for a limited time from 20 June.

The new latte is the latest in the chain’s “chilled cup” series, a selection of ready-made drinks exclusive to convenience stores that first launched in 2005 as a way to reach more customers. The design on this one is particularly beautiful, featuring hues of gold and green, with flecks of foam to represent a freshly whipped matcha.

Inside the cup is a tea latte with a “new taste” that uses the largest amount of Uji matcha ever, compared to previous matcha-flavoured chilled cup releases, in a blend that contains creamy milk and a hint of hojicha (roasted green tea) as an accent flavour.

▼ “Honnori Hojicha” means “a hint of hojicha”

Produced by Suntory Beverage and Food Company, this is a great way to add a bit of relaxing matcha zen to your day. Or, as Bill Murray’s character in Lost In Translation would say, albeit without the whisky: “For relaxing times, make it Suntory time”.

Each 180-millilitre (6-ounce) cup will be sold at convenience stores around Japan at a recommended retail price of 230 yen (US$1.64).

Source, images: Suntory Japan press release

