Studio Ghibli’s Donguri Kyowakoku chain of merchandise stores are jam-packed with products that’ll make any Ghibli fan swoon, but for lovers of Howl’s Moving Castle, there’s one item you’ll want to have on your wishlist this summer.

▼ The “Howl’s Moving Castle ‘ki-gu-mi’ Howl’s Castle Colour Ver.“

The castle is a three-dimensional wooden puzzle that can be easily assembled without glue or cutters.

As the name suggests, this is a new version of the ki-gu-mi Howl’s Castle that first appeared a number of years ago, now with coloured pieces of plywood as opposed to the plain plywood it originally debuted with.

▼ The coloured version adds an enormous amount of extra detail to the piece.

Designed around the concept of “make”, decorate” and “use”, this ki-gu-mi is sold as a flat pack, and once you’ve put it together, you can proudly display the castle in your home or use it as a stationery holder.

▼ Place your paper clips in the slots inside one of the domed ‘heads’, and when you twist it, a clip will pop out from the mouth below!

The grooves in the head are handy for storing cards, and you can also hang things like rubber bands beside it, while using the chimneys as pen holders.

These are just some of the ways you can store your stationery in and on the castle — the rest is up to your imagination!

The puzzle is said to take around eight to nine hours to assemble, and though it may be a bit of a challenge to complete, the finished result is totally worth it, as the attention to detail on the piece is absolutely stunning, perfectly replicating the castle from the film, on a miniature scale.

The castle stands at 146 millimetres (5.7 inches) in height and 197 millimetres in width, and weighs about 200 grams (7 ounces). It can be purchased now, while stocks last, at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online for 17,600 yen (US$122.06).

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

