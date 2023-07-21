Ghibli’s Dining Table lets us taste the meals eaten by our favourite characters.

In recent years, Studio Ghibli films have become known for more than their loveable characters and magical storylines — the food has developed a cult following too.

For a while, fans had to make do with creating their own recipes by watching scenes from their favourite films and using their skills to bring the meals into the real world, but now the studio itself has cottoned on to what fans need by releasing a series of recipe books under the title, “Ghibli’s Dining Table“.

▼ The first book in the series, released in April 2021, was dedicated to the food seen in the film Earwig and the Witch.

▼ The next book to appear, in October last year, was for My Neighbour Totoro.

▼ Now, there’s a third book being released, and this time it’s for Laputa: Castle in the Sky.

As the above image shows, some of the meals you can make from the film include the fried egg on bread that Sheeta and Pazu ate in the cave, and the stew that the pirates ate on the Tiger Moth airship.

Image: Studio Ghibli

While you might be able to make these sorts of meals at home already, there’s nothing like whipping up a dish according to a recipe that comes straight from the studio who drew it into a film. With an official book like this, you can rest assured that the taste is in line with the atmosphere of the movie, and the scene in which it’s featured.

▼ We’ll finally be able to find out what this stew really tastes like.

Image: Studio Ghibli

Plus, there are some original recipes in the 64-page book as well, like Air Pirates’ Grilled Meat Skewers, Children’s Sangria, and Levitation Stone Amber Sugar.

▼ We love the idea of being able to taste the magical Levitation Stone.

Image: Studio Ghibli

The books are being advertised as “Kodomo Ryouri Ehon” (“Children’s Cooking Picture Books“), to encourage parents and children to make the meals together, but they’ll appeal to fans of all ages. Priced at 1,760 yen, they can be purchased online at retail sites like Amazon and Rakuten, with the Laputa: Castle in the Sky version available from 19 August.

And if you’re looking to add some anime magic to your outfit while you cook, this Sheeta ensemble will transport you right to the airship’s kitchen!

