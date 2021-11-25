Anime aromas capture the atmosphere from some of the studio’s most magical films.

We’ve stocked up on a lot of Studio Ghibli items to decorate our rooms over the years, but we’ve never really thought about bringing the scent of Studio Ghibli into the home before.

That’s all changed now, though, thanks to the release of a new range of reed diffusers and LED aroma gel lights that capture the mood of two of the studio’s most beloved films: Castle in the Sky and Howl’s Moving Castle.

▼ The new products come packaged in gorgeous Ghibli boxes.

The two reed diffusers are beautifully decorated, with an image of lead characters Sheeta and Pazu on the Castle in the Sky design, and lead characters Howl and Sophie on the Howl’s Moving Castle diffuser.

If you’ve ever wondered what the scent of Howl’s Moving Castle smells like, it’s a sweet blend of berries. The fruity scent is inspired by the fields seen in the movie during Howl and Sophie’s travels in the moving castle.

As for Castle in the Sky? That magical fantasy land smells like fresh soap, and it’s said to be inspired by the scene where Pazu meets the newly awakened Sheeta for the first time.

The LED Aroma Gel Lights are especially magical, as they’re designed to wrap you in the “warm light and scents” from the films. Simply press the button on the underside of the light to turn it on, and the heat generated from the lamp inside will warm the gel, releasing its scent into the room.

Again, the Castle in Sky light smells like soap while the Howl’s Moving Castle variety is filled with the aroma of sweet and tart berries. The Howl’s Moving Castle light is particularly gorgeous, as the design depicts Howl with his hands cupped, so it looks as if Calcifer, the fire demon, is alight in his palms.

Both the diffusers and gel lights are filled with dried flowers and other decorative items that match their scents, so they not only smell beautiful, but look beautiful as well.

The reed diffusers are priced at 3,300 yen (US$28.60) each while the LED aroma gel lights are priced at 3,520 yen, and both will be available at Donguri Kyowakoku retail stores and online from 20 November.

