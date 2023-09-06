This new collaborative product offers a cheap and convenient way to experience the flavor of world-class ramen.

The world’s first Michelin-starred ramen restaurant, Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta, has teamed up with crunchy snack brand Baby Star Ramen to offer a new take on the popular treat. The flavor is based on Tsuta’s standard “salt soba” menu item and is said to hit you with a wave of truffle fragrance as soon as you crack open the bag.

▼ Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta x Baby Star Ramen

Unlike the regular Baby Star Ramen snack, which consists of short thin pirces of individual fried noodles, these ones are noted as being dodekai (“super huge”), as they’re thick, wavy, and promising plenty of umami flavor with each bite.

In addition to Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta, two other popular ramen restaurants have teamed up with Baby Star Ramen for their own collaborative products in the same thick and wavy style. Chuka Soba Tomita is offering a version with rich tonkatsu seafood flavor while Ramen Iida Shoten has stuck to the classics with a soy sauce ramen flavor. All three snacks went on sale at the end of August at Japanese 7-Elevem locations nationwide for 168 yen (US$1.15) each.

▼ Chuka Soba Tomita’s package on the left and Ramen Iida Shoten’s on the right

We might suggest pairing these new snacks with the instant ramen released by Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta a few years ago for the ultimate in top-tier starving-college-student food.

Source, images: PR Times

