Which beloved character takes the presumably cute crown this year?

The results are in for the 38th installment of Sanrio’s high-stakes popularity poll. 44,487,850 votes, a staggering 168 percent increase from last year, were cast for Sanrio’s 450+ characters. Winners were chosen, but who took the top spot this time? Last year’s poll involved the unexpected return of a vintage favorite cracking into the top ten, so we were eager to see what this year’s installment would bring.

Without further ado, here are the top ten results for Japan!

2023 Sanrio Character Awards

10. Badtz-Maru (1,457,693 votes)

9. Tuxedo Sam (1,513,085 votes)

8. Little Twin Stars (1,518,114 votes)

7. Hangyodon (1,839,694 votes)

6. My Melody (2,264,895 votes)

5. Hello Kitty (2,496,850 votes)

4. Pochacco (3,200,540 votes)

3. Kuromi (3,566,050 votes)

2. Pompompurin (3,695,478 votes)

1. Cinnamoroll (4,376,064 votes)

▼ The top three winners

There you have it–Cinnamoroll takes the cake (roll?) for the fourth year in a row and is the only character to break the 4 million mark. Sanrio took an official statement from the white doggo regarding his win: “All of these votes are my treasures! Thank you so very much. I love, love, love you all!”

Of particular note is the bad-boy penguin Badtz-Maru, clocking in at 10th place for the first time in 12 years (perhaps to celebrate his 30th anniversary). In addition, Jochum, a recent Sanrio collaboration with 11-member Japanese boy band J01, made its grand debut in 14th place.

▼ Here’s an extended look at the top 90 spots.

Results in other areas of the world varied slightly, with Yoshikitty and everyone’s favorite lazy egg Gudetama cracking into the top three in other regions and surprises like colorful bunny Usahana even making it big in Thailand. Here are the global top three results.

Sanrio’s most successful mascot/global ambassador, Hello Kitty, is still within respectable striking distance from the top as well–but perhaps it’s understandable that she didn’t win it all since she’s been pursuing several lines of work recently such as covering the Sailor Moon theme song.

Source: 2023 Sanrio Character Awards via Otakomu

Images: PR Times

