The spike of COVID-19 infections in Japan earlier this year led to the prompt closure of multiple popular attractions, from the Studio Ghibli Museum to Universal Studios Japan. While some parks such as Tokyo Disneyland have decided to remain indefinitely closed, Sanrio Puroland is determined to make a comeback by mid-July this year.

▼ Sanrio Puroland’s video announcing their temporary closure from earlier this year tugged the heart strings of many.

Closed from February 22, Sanrio Puroland will re-open starting from July 20. However, fans of Hello Kitty and company may have a chance to enter the park early between July 13 and July 19 for a pre-open special. To access the pre-open special, visitors will need to be annual passport holders and have an entry ticket. The iconic theme park will hold a lottery for entry tickets to this limited time-only event.

In terms of COVID-19 prevention measures, the park has taken extra steps and committed to the following:

Temperature checks at the entrance for all guests

Consistent sanitization of buildings

Spacing guests apart with empty seats during theater performances

Limited contact when interacting with Hello Kitty and her friends

Mandatory face masks and shields for staff

Besides these steps, the park will also ensure that guests are wearing masks while enjoying the park, maintaining six feet of distance between one another, and practicing proper coughing etiquette. While there is no doubt that there are more measures in place, there is also a possibility that Sanrio Puroland’s COVID-19 measures may change as we approach the date of the theme park’s re-opening.

Lottery tickets for the special pre-open event will be available starting from June 26. For our Sanrio stans, feel free to check the Sanrio Puroland website for more details later about which attractions, live shows, and events will be open and/or showing upon re-opening.

