Japan’s Parco department stores host a revolving lineup of themed cafes, often in a restaurant space they call The Guest Cafe & Diner. Of course, if you can be a guest, you can also be a returning guest, and so Parco is welcoming back beloved anime/manga franchise Cardcaptor Sakura.

It’s been two years since Parco’s previous Cardcaptor cafe, which had a frilly, high-tea sort of motif. This time, though, Sakura, Kero-chan, and Syaoran are coming back with a Chinese cafe.

Dubbed the Cardcaptor Sakura Kero-chan Chinese Cafe (or Kero-chan Hanten, in Japanese), the limited-time eatery is already open in downtown Tokyo, where it’s being hosted at the Shibuya Parco Tokyo Parade Goods & Cafe on the sixth floor of the building. Menu items include the braised pork kakuni burger (1,870 yen [US$12.50]), with a smiling Kero-chan bun and the Kero-chan Dim Sum Set (4,620 yen), an assortment of steamed buns and dumplings that’s easy to share with your fellow Cardcaptor fan dining companions.

The dim sum set comes with a two-piece luncheon mat set that’s yours to take home, featuring new illustrations of Sakura and Syaoran in their mandarin-collared garb that were drawn to celebrate the cafe’s opening…

…and there’s more artistic presentation with the Sakura’s Shrimp Wanton Ramen, apparently by a mini Clow Card.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Japanese character cafe without some colorful desserts and sweet soft drinks, which are here in the form of a pair of parfaits (1,540 yen each), one for Sakura and one for Syaoran, both full of fruits and cream…

…a fake-out kuromitsu syrup-covered shaved ice bowl (1,540 yen) that at first glance, looks a little like the takoyaki octopus balls that Kero-chan loves so much…

…strawberry and citrus cream sodas (990 yen) with miniature magic stick ornaments…

…and pots of hot tea which include a wooden souvenir coaster for 1,430 yen.

Speaking of coasters, Kero-chan’s Chinese Cafe knows the rules by which all anime restaurants are bound, and so there’s a total of 12 art coasters, with one given at random for each menu item you order, whether food or drink.

Adjacent to the cafe is a gift shop, selling all sorts of exclusive items, many based on the new illustrations, from clear files, pins, teacups and tea canisters to acrylic character stands, keychains, stickers, towels, thermoses, decorative straps, smartphone pouches, and reusable eco shopping bags (and no, you don’t need to be eating at the cafe in order to use the gift shop).

The Shibuya/Tokyo branch of the Cardcaptor Sakura Kero-chan Chinese Cafe opened on November 23 and runs until December 25. An Osaka branch will also be running at the Shinsaibashi Parco’s The Guest Cafe & Diner from December 22 to February 5, and in Nagoya at the Nagoya Parco The Guest Cafe & Diner from January 12 to February 19.

