Kirby, and his appetite, show some love to Nagoya.

A deep culinary connection isn’t a prerequisite for a hit anime or video game series getting its own themed restaurant. It always feels more fitting, though, when it’s a franchise that actually does feature a lot of on-screen eating, and so the announcement that a new Kirby Cafe is opening is extra appropriate.

The newest branch of the cafe dedicated to the spherical star of the Nintendo video game series will be waiting for diners in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. The city’s food is criminally underappreciated, often overshadowed by the restaurant scenes in Osaka and Kyoto, but the Kirby Cafe is ready to shine some starlight on some local Nagoya favorites like miso katsu, a deep-fried pork cutlet slathered with miso sauce.

The Waddle Dee Miso Katsu Burger, pictured above, comes with a side of meat sauce spaghetti, Star Block omelets, and a health-restoring Maxim Tomato. At 2,948 yen (US$22.15) the price might be a bit of a shock at first, but it also comes with the souvenir plate, which isn’t for sale by itself.

The Kirby Inhaling Fried Shrimp Dog seems to be an allusion to another Nagoya specialty, tenmusu, or tempura shrimp rice balls. This also comes with Star Block omelets, plus some stellar-style tater tots, for 1,628 yen (Kirby inhaling food-holder tableware not included).

And if you, like Kirby, always have room for dessert, the Kirby Peach♡Peach Parfait (yes, the heart is officially part of its name) will give you several layers of fruity flavors to end your meal with for 1,628 yen, with the glass is yours to take home.

▼ The restaurant says it’s a parfait glass, but it looks like it’d work just fine as a beer glass too.

The three above items are exclusive to the Nagoya Kirby Cafe, but there’s also a new Waddle Dee Town Afternoon Tea set (3,520 yen) that will be offered at the chain’s Tokyo and Hakata branches, as well as the Nagoya location.

▼ Though not yet shown in the concept art, the Nagoya Kirby Cafe will also have a takeout window modeled after the Waddle Dee-liveries counter from Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

The Nagoya Kirby Cafe opens September 15, which is also when the Waddle Dee Town Afternoon Tea will be added to the menus in Tokyo and Haneda. The Nagoya branch will be a limited-time affair that runs until February 5, so if you’re a fan, make like Kirby and don’t waste any time even trying to suppress your appetite.

Restaurant information

Kirby Cafe Nagoya / カービィカフェ ナゴヤ

Address: Aichi-ken, Nagoya-shi,, Naka-ku, Sakae 3-29-1, Nagoya Parco 2nd floor

愛知県名古屋市中区栄3-29-1 名古屋PARCO 2F

愛知県名古屋市中区栄3-29-1 名古屋PARCO 2F

住所：名古屋PARCO 2F（愛知県名古屋市中区栄3-29-1）

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Runs September 15-February 5

Website

Reservations (can be made starting August 12 6 p.m.)

Source, images: PR Times

