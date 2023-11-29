Once again, Mister Donut offers an incredible deal that basically pays you to eat donuts.

One of the best end-of-the-year traditions in Japan are fukubukuro/lucky bags, and one of the best lucky bag deals is the one offered by donut chain Mister Donut. There are a whole bunch of reasons why, but one of the biggest is because Mister Donut’s lucky bags are a team-up with the Pokémon franchise, giving you a mix of free sweets and exclusive Poké merch.

This year, Mister Donut is offering three tiers of Pokémon Lucky Bags, priced at 2,400, 3,600, and 5,900 yen (US$16, US$24, and US$39). Each comes with a collection of Pokémon items, like the zippered pouch pictured above, and a stack of coupons which can be exchanged for free donuts. That brings us to the second awesome thing about the Mister Donut Pokémon Lucky Bags: they’re an amazing bargain. The 2,400-yen bundle comes with 20 donut coupons, the 3,600-yen one 30 coupons, and the 5,900-yen one 50 coupon. With each coupon exchangeable for a donut up to 187 yen in price, that makes the value of the included coupons:

● 2,400-yen lucky bag: 3,740 yen in free donuts

● 3,600-yen lucky bag: 5,610 yen in free donuts

● 5,900-yen lucky bag: 9,350 yen in free donuts

So you’re already coming out way ahead just on the free deserts, even before you factor in the cool Pokémon items featuring Pikachu, Snorlax, Wobbuffet, Quagsire, Fuecoco, and Goomy.

▼ The lucky bag bath towel, with all six species of Pocket Monsters, can double as a light terrycloth banket, or “towelket” as they’re called in Japanese.

Another great thing about the Mister Donut Pokémon Lucky Bags is that they almost entirely bypass the random risk usually associated with fukubukuro. With some stores’ lucky bags it’s an absolute mystery as to what items will be inside, but Mister Donut is very upfront. In addition to its donut coupons, the 2,400-yen bundle will always include an eco shopping bag with shoulder strap…

…an illustrated calendar…

…a memo pad…

…and the cloth zippered pouch we saw earlier.

The 3,600-yen lucky bag includes everything from the 2,400-yen one, plus an additional zippered bag…

…and a schedule book/day planner.

▼ You randomly get one of five patterns for the schedule book, but that’s the one and only part of the package that’s left up to chance.

Finally, the 5,900-yen lucky bag has everything from the 3,600-yen one, plus the bath towel.

Considering that each tier already gives you more than its cost in donuts, Mister Donut is essentially paying you to eat dessert and/or take some Pokémon merch off their hands, and the deal gets better still, because they give you a very long window in which to use your donut coupons. They’re good until May 31, and even if you’re not sure if you can single-handedly/mouthedly eat all those donuts by then, the coupons are transferable, either by giving the to friends or letting them register individual coupons through the Mister Donut smartphone app. So as long as you and your circle of friends and family are collectively in the mood for donuts, getting your money’s worth out of the Mister Donut Pokémon lucky bags should be no problem, even if you want to save a few freebies for a springtime trip to Japan’s real-world Sandshrew Park.

The lucky bags go on sale December 26, though Mister Donut hasn’t specified exactly what time, perhaps as part of a strategy to thwart scalpers.

Source, images: PR Times

