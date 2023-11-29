Slow Page pours classy coffee too at Azabudai Hills.

Last week, Tokyo’s Azabudai Hills complex opened, with its main tower becoming the tallest skyscraper in Japan. 64 floors and 325 meters (1,066 feet) tall, the Azabu Hills Mori JP Tower, to use its full name, is almost as tall as Tokyo Tower’s spire tip.

Unlike the largely empty frame of Tokyo Tower, though, the Azabu Hills Mori JP Tower is filled with shops, restaurants, and offices, and on our visit we were drawn to the Ogaki Bookstore, on the fourth floor.

Ogaki is headquartered in Kyoto, but they’re making this Tokyo branch one of their flagship locations. With wide walkways, neatly organized shelves, and soft yet ample lighting, the whole place is designed to make the actual process of shopping for books as pleasant and enjoyable as possible, providing an elegant atmosphere you can’t get just from clicking on samples and order buttons on an online bookseller’s website.

There are even reading lounges set up in the store, with views that look down into the central garden of the Azabudai Hills complex.

But the coolest place of all to sit and peruse some reading material? That’d be Slow Page, a bar/cafe that’s located inside the Azabudai Hills Ogaki Bookstore.

The menu has a nice selection of whiskies, including Suntory’s famed trio of Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Hibiki, all of which are looking to see price spikes next year.

If it’s too early in the day for you to start drinking, there’s also a lineup of coffees and teas, and they even have curry rice for those who’re feeling hungry.

Being the classy types we are, we opted for the siphon coffee.

The 800-yen price wouldn’t be out of line for a swanky cafe in this part of Tokyo, and turned out to be an even better bargain than we’d initially expected when we noticed you get two cups of coffee for that price.

▼ Plus the cup and saucer felt like works of art.

With over two dozen restaurants and cafes either already operating or set to open soon within the building, Slow Page is far from the only place to sit and sip a drink at Azabudai Hills, but it’s definitely one of the best, and it’s semi-hidden status will probably make it a great choice for those in the know when all the other eateries are crowded.

Location information

Slow Page

Address: Tokyo-to, Minatko-ku, Azabudai Icchome 3-1, Azabudai Hills Tower Plaza 4th floor

東京都港区麻布台一丁目3番1号 麻布台ヒルズ タワープラザ4階

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

