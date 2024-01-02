Now you can dip your pizza in Tokyo, Korean-style.

Looking for a cool pizza place to try in Tokyo? Allday Pizza Service, an American-style pizza shop that calls Seoul’s upscale Sinsa-dong neighborhood its home, recently opened its first overseas branch in none other than Tokyo. December 21, 2023 marked the opening day of Allday Pizza Service’s Fudomae branch, located just a couple minutes’ walk from Fudomae Station.

▼ The store’s sign looks just like their Seoul headquarters.

▼ There are also neon signs with punny phrases.

While Japan is no stranger to pizza–at times selling unique ones like Oreo pizza that attract worldwide attention–Allday pizza is a little different. They specialize in pizzas that come with dipping sauces such as garlic mayo, cinnamon butter, and more.

▼ The toppings don’t fall off the gravity-defying pizza.

▼ You can order pizza by the slice or whole.

The Fudomae branch also has some popular Korean menu items like rose pasta, bulgogi beef salad, and cheese balls. The cheese balls even come in a few different flavors like curry, sweet potato, and chocolate!

▼ There’s also space to eat inside the stylish interior.

The Tokyo branch actually came to be thanks to a partnership between the original Allday Pizza Service and a Japanese company called E-MATE, commonly known as the producer of the Korean chicken restaurant chain Crispy Chicken N’ Tomato. Thanks to them, now people in Tokyo can enjoy Korean-style pizza! Allday Pizza Service in Tokyo is open year-round, so check them out if you’re in the neighborhood.

Restaurant information

ALLDAY PIZZA SERVICE

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinagawa-ku, Nishi-gotanda 3-12-15 Murakami Bldg 1F

東京都品川区西五反田3-12-15 村上ビル 1F

Open 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Source and images: PR Times

