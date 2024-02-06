Kiki’s Delivery Service and My Neighbour Totoro are here to add anime flair to your lunch this cherry blossom season.

Spring is the time for new beginnings in Japan, with students starting school, people switching jobs, and the sakura trees bursting into bloom. This makes it the perfect time to pick up some new bento lunch boxes and picnic sets, and this year, we can’t think of a better collection to buy into than this bumper range from Studio Ghibli.

The new series tips the hat to two of the studio’s most popular anime films — My Neighbour Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service — and covers everything from bento boxes to chopsticks, forks, bottles, and furoshiki cloth wraps.

There’s a lot to get through, so let’s get right to it and take a look at the gorgeous goods below, starting with the new Kiki’s Delivery Service collection.

There are two clip-lock bento boxes to choose from, with one being a two-tier variety, priced at 1,980 yen (US$13.53)…

▼ …and the other being a single-tier style, for 1,760 yen.

Both bento boxes feature specially designed dome-shaped lids so you don’t have to worry about squashing your rice and side dishes, allowing you to fully enjoy your meals.

▼ Next up, we have a set of three nested containers with the same domed lid design, priced at 1,485 yen…

▼…and a two-piece set with clip lids and air valves for microwave use, for 1,100 yen.

▼ Rounding out the collection is a set of chopsticks in a cute case, for 880 yen.

In addition to the above range, there are two other antibacterial lunch boxes that are new in store, with tighter lids and locking seals to prevent leakage.

▼ The Two-Tier Bento (1,980 yen)…

▼ …which includes a set of chopsticks and a lid to secure them in…

▼ …and the single-tier bento (1,870 yen).

Now we move on to a huge collection of goods in honour of My Neighbour Totoro, which consists of three ranges, featuring Mei and the Totoros, the Totoro and the Catbus, and Mei herself.

The bento boxes are available in the same models mentioned previously, and at the same price points, only with muted pastels and characters pictured strolling on the lids.

▼ Mei strolls in line behind a medium Totoro and a trio of small Totoro, with some Soot Sprites along for the journey, on the two-tier domed lid bento box.

▼ The same design adorns the Tight Two-Tier Bento Box…

▼ …while the single-tier varieties have a large Totoro guiding the way.

▼ The pastel journey comes to an end on the cooler bag (1,650 yen).

That’s not the end of the adventure, though, as we now have the Catbus joining Totoro on a series of goods, starting with an oval bento box (1,760 yen)…

▼…a rectangular bento box (1,485 yen)…

▼…and an aluminium bento box (2,750 yen).

▼ This range also has a three-piece set of nested containers (1,210 yen)…

▼…and matching cutlery, in the form of chopsticks (748 yen)…

▼…and a “Trio Set” (1,595 yen), containing a fork, a spoon, and a set of chopsticks.

▼ This range also includes some drinkware, with a dishwasher-safe cup (550 yen)…

▼…and a “One Touch” Drinking Bottle (1,870 yen), which pops open at the touch of a button.

There’s also a “Wet Towel with Antibacterial Case” (935 yen), for mopping up any spills.

▼ And to carry all your goods, there’s the Drawstring Lunch Bag (1,100 yen)…

▼…and the Cooler Bag (1,650 yen).

Finally, we have what is perhaps the brightest and boldest range of all, featuring Mei front and centre.

▼ Mei’s Oval Bento Box (1,760 yen)

▼ Mei’s Aluminium Bento Box (2,970 yen)

▼ Mei’s Trio Set (1,595 yen)

▼ Mei’s Plastic Cup (550 yen)

▼ Mei’s One Touch Bottle (1,870 yen)

▼ Mei’s Wet Towel with Antibacterial Case (935 yen)

▼ Mei’s Lunch Cloth (770 yen)

▼ Mei’s Drawstring Lunch Bag (1,100 yen)

So there you have it — one of Studio Ghibli’s most bountiful collections yet, with something for everyone to enjoy, and at prices reasonable enough that we can afford to mix and match items.

We can’t think of better anime companions to keep us company while we enjoy our meals, and the range can currently be purchased now at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31)

