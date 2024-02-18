Store offers a contemporary twist on a traditional snack.

You may have seen flower-based doughnuts in Tokyo before, but what about something a bit more traditional? Japanese sweets shop Oh!huggy!! specializes in ohagi, a glutinous rice ball and azuki bean paste sweet traditionally eaten around autumn and winter. This shop’s ohagi stands out from the crowd as they serve different flower-shaped sweets that vary monthly based on the season.

▼ February’s spread, for example, includes delights such as plum blossoms that appear in early spring, a strawberry-based morsel, and a Valentine’s tiramisu sweet, for 2,440 yen (US16.20).

They use azuki bean paste produced by a Hokkaido-based shop that’s been around since 1925, and their mochi rice is from the Hida area in Japan’s Northern Alps region. Their rice is well-known for using pure snowmelt for water, which lends it extra sweetness and texture.

You can enjoy Oh!huggy!! ohagi individually for prices between 194 yen and 360 yen, or you can purchase one of their various gift boxes to enjoy a wide variety at once.

If you’re feeling extra romantic, you can also pick up this gift box filled with rose-shaped ohagi for 3,800 yen.

Along with ohagi, they also sell dango rice balls on skewers. It’s the perfect snack to fill your stomach and satisfy your sweet tooth when you’re out and about.

Come April, they’ll also offer unique ohagi-based dishes like ohagi ice cream.

And if you want a snack that’s particularly Instagram-worthy, you can also find matcha and hojicha (roasted green tea) lattes topped with flower ohagi for 780 yen each.

Oh!huggy!! currently has four storefronts across Japan, with locations in Tokyo, Hokkaido, Chiba, and a recently opened branch in Kobe. They’ll also be opening their Okinawa branch on Ishigaki island at the end of March 2024! There may be even more locations opening in the future, so keep this shop bookmarked for your next Japan trip.

