New limited-time offering said to shock Generation Z.

Whether you call it coriander or cilantro, “pakuchi”, as it’s known in Japan, is a divisive herb at the best of times. Those who hate the pungent plant won’t go anywhere near it, while those who love it just can’t get enough of it.

This hate-it-or-love-it nature of the herb has led food providers in Japan to double down on their coriander offerings in the past, and now Pizza Hut is joining the fray with a pizza that delivers way more coriander than usual.

▼ Not your standard amount of coriander

Called the “Pakuchi Sugite Kusa“, which translates to “Too Much Corainder Herb“, this pizza is said to contain so much coriander it’ll shock even the Z Generation.

The Gen Z share of the market might be the target consumer for the product, but coriander lovers of all ages will appreciate the simplicity of the new pizza, which contains prawns topped with tomato sauce and yangnyeom sauce, so you can “fully enjoy the charm of coriander“.

▼ Despite the massive amount of coriander on the pizza, Pizza Hut says it makes each slice taste delicious.

According to Pizza Hut, this new offering ties in perfectly with the chain’s brand slogan, “Always more than you can imagine”, and it’ll be sold in a medium size nationwide from 20 March to April 9, priced at 2,500 yen (US$18.89) for eat-in diners and 2,800 yen for delivery.

Source, images: PR Times

