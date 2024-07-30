Magic awaits in this new collection.

It’s been 20 years since Bandai introduced the world to Tamagotchi Connection, a revolutionary new handheld virtual pet with a built-in infrared communication feature, and to celebrate this milestone anniversary, the model is being re-released for a new generation to fall in love with.

That’s not the only exciting news for Tamagotchi fans, because Pizza Hut Japan is joining the fun with a brand new collaborative lineup consisting of eight special menu items, as well as stickers and prizes for customers.

There’s a lot to get through in this Pizza Hut x Tamagotchi collection, so let’s press start on the proceedings with the main star of the show…

▼ …The Hut Melts Pink Plus Fluffy Bacon (1,000 yen [US$6.50] for takeout; 1,300 yen for delivery)

Featuring the Hut Melts, a new handheld style of pizza, this meal includes a serving of fries and two types of dipping sauces — honey mustard, which has a yellow colour reminiscent of Mametchi, and basil mayo, which has a green hue that resembles Kuchipatchi. The pizza itself has been carefully designed to exude a pink colour that matches the hue of the new Tamagotchi 20th anniversary model, with Pizza Hut saying this is the first time they’ve ever created a pink dough for a pizza.

The toppings are also special, with the chain developing an egg salad featuring a soft-boiled yolk that varies in gooeyness depending on the degree of heating, alongside a smooth egg white and a tasty mayo sauce. This combination, which is said to be similar to a Japanese-style egg sandwich, pairs well with the other toppings — juicy bacon, potato salad with mayonnaise, and rich Gouda cheese. Pizza Hut is so confident in its pink pizza it describes it as “a masterpiece”.

In case you need any more incentive to try the exclusive Hut Melts, Pizza Hut is giving away a free original sticker featuring a random Tamagotchi character transformed into a Pizza Hut employee to all customers who purchase it. And, if you enter the password on the back of the sticker while using your Tamagotchi Connection, you’ll also get a “pizza” item that can be used in the virtual world.

▼ Next up, we have Kuchipatchi’s Fluffy Egg Forest My Box (870 yen for takeout; 1,180 yen for delivery)

The “My Box” series is a popular one-person set meal that was recently introduced in Japan, and this one adds an unusual combination of fluffy eggs and broccoli to the pizza, in honour of Kuchipatchi’s forest home.

While the meal sets are the main attractions, four items on the side menu are also getting a Tamagotchi makeover for a limited time.

▼ Mametchi’s Happy Honey Fries (560 yen for takeout or delivery)

▼ Memetchi’s Swirling Honey Cheese Balls with Honey Maple Syrup (460 yen for takeout or delivery)

▼ Ringotchi’s Reward Freshly Baked Apple Pie (500 yen for a set of two for takeout or delivery)

▼ Gozarutchi’s Ninja Training Rice Pizzas (950 yen for takeout or delivery)

The cute ninja pizzas measure approximately 7.5 centimetres (2.9 inches) in diameter and include four flavours: Garlic Shrimp, Beef Ribs, Mentaiko (Spicy Pollock Roe) Mayo Soy Sauce, and Teriyaki Chicken.

Those with larger appetites can indulge in two special full-size pizzas.

▼ Furawatchi’s Seafood Mix (available in medium and large sizes, priced from 2,320 yen and 3,330 yen respectively)

▼ Mimitchi’s Melting 4 Kinds of Cheese (available in medium and large sizes, priced from 2,320 yen and 3,330 yen respectively)

This pizza features a sausage crust and comes with a small pack of honey maple syrup for added sweetness.

Now that we’re done with the edible delights, it’s time to move on to the prizes, starting with the giveaway campaign where 100 customers who purchase at least one of the collaborative menu items will be randomly selected to win prizes.

▼ 10 lucky winners will receive a Tamagotchi Connection, while 50 will pick up a set of four A5 original files and 40 will receive an original clear pouch.

There’s also a special campaign for residents of Japan, where 20 people who follow and like the official campaign post on Instagram, or follow and repost the campaign post on Twitter, will be chosen to receive a silicone Tamagotchi pouch.

That’s a whole lot of fun for Tamagotchi fans, but as always, the celebrations won’t last forever, with the campaigns and the special menu items only available from 29 July to 1 September.

