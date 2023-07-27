A very unusual type of tonkatsu hidden in the backstreets of Tokyo.

When you order tonkatsu (fried pork cutlet) in Japan, you pretty much know what to expect — a chunk of fried meat, served with a mound of shredded cabbage and a sauce or two on the side.

However, if you eat at Tonkatsu Fujiki, you’re in for a surprise, because here the tonkatsu comes with the bone included, which is something our reporter P.K. Sanjun, in all his years of eating tonkatsu, had never encountered before.

▼ Tonkatsu Fujiki has six branches in Tokyo, and the one P.K. visited is located in a quiet backstreet in Ningyocho

What’s put this restaurant on the map is its “Tomahawk Tonkatsu”, so called by customers as the bone that juts out of it makes it look like a tomahawk. On the menu, it goes by the official name of “Honetsuki Tonkatsu” (“Tonkatsu With Bone”), so that’s what P.K. ordered as soon as he was seated.

▼ The Honetsuki Tonkatsu (“骨付とんかつ”) contains 300 grams (10.6 ounces) of meat and is priced at 2,400 yen (US$16.97).

When it arrived, it looked just as gorgeous as all the photos P.K. had seen online, and the end with the bone still attached really stood out.

It was fun to hold and eat, and as P.K. tore away chunks of meat with his teeth, it made him feel like a tonkatsu heathen.

The tonkatsu itself was cut thickly, and each bite was soft and juicy. There were a variety of sauces and condiments on the table for customers to add to their meals, and the sweet tonkatsu sauce that P.K. paired with the meat was absolutely delicious.

While it wasn’t the most delicious tonkatsu P.K. had ever had in his life, it was still up there in terms of texture and flavour. In terms of visual appeal, this dish was a stunner, and P.K. had to give props to the owners, who’d come up with the great idea of serving the meat on the bone to help set the restaurant apart from its competitors.

In the end, P.K. left with no complaints and a very satisfied belly. Though the tonkatsu wasn’t cheap, it certainly provided him with a dining experience to remember, and he saw a number of foreign tourists eating there too so it looks like the restaurant is gaining popularity with both locals and overseas visitors.

The customer service was commendable too, which makes P.K. think Tonkatsu Fujiko might have what it takes to expand into more locations in future. As for whether or not it has the chops to rival a top tonkatsu chain like this one, which even has an etiquette manual to help you eat there, well, time will only tell!

Restaurant information

Tonkatsu Fujiki Ningyocho / とんかつ富士㐂 人形町店

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Ningyocho, Nihonbashi 1-5-14

東京都中央区日本橋人形町1-5-14

Open: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (lunch); 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. (dinner weekdays) 5:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m (dinner Sat, Sun, and public holidays)

Irregular holidays

Website

Images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]