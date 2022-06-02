Melon upon melon upon melon upon melon upon melon…

After bidding goodbye to Starbucks’ devilishly good strawberry Frappuccino, it’s time to welcome a new temptation into our lives — the beautifully named Melon of Melon Frappuccino.

▼ On sale from 1 June, this eye-catching green beverage retails for 690 yen (US$5.34)

Melons are a rare flavour at Starbucks, having appeared only briefly in a frappe six years ago (with the exception of a high-calorie Ibaraki Prefecture-exclusive). Needless to say, our Frappuccino expert K. Masami wasn’t going to let this rare opportunity pass her by, so she headed out to purchase the Melon of Melon, stopping to admire its beauty before the tasting.

▼ Look at those melon-y layers!

As you can see, there are two types of melon in the drink — orange melon appears in the saucy middle layer, while green melon abounds in the milky base and even in the sauce and whipped cream topping.

▼ Mmmmmelon.

That’s a whole lot of melon in one humble beverage, but when Masami dipped her spoon beneath the surface, she was surprised to find there was more — the orange melon middle was delectably pulpy.

▼ Is this the melon of melon?

The buried golden treasure enticed Masami to keep delving into the drink again and again, and each time she lifted a spoonful to her mouth, her eyes opened wide at the marvellous melon flavours.

The drink was light and refreshing, but also had a good full body to it, thanks to the creamy milk component. The thick pulp was absolutely divine, delivering intense hits of melon against the more mellow milky green melon flavours.

▼ According to Masami, this is one of the most memorable Starbucks drinks in recent history.

Despite being filled with melon upon melon upon melon upon melon upon melon, this was a well-rounded drink that was the Goldilocks of Frappuccinos for Masami — every sip was just right.

The Melon of Melon Frappuccino looks set to be a popular drink at Starbucks this summer, and though it’ll only be on the menu until 12 July, Masami has her fingers crossed that it’ll return in future, like the pink strawberry Frappuccino did earlier this year.

